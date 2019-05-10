Hermann Nitsch - Rooms Made of Colour

Hermann Nitsch: Räume aus Farbe / Picture: © Wikimedia Commons / Harald Peki [CC BY-SA 3.0 (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/3.0)]

For Hermann Nitsch, painting is one of the disciplines of his "Orgien Mysterien Theater."

It is deeply anchored in actionism, performance and multimedia.

Painting is the origin of the actions and at the same time their result.

With the exhibition "NITSCH. Räume aus Farbe" (" Rooms of Colour"), Nitsch's paintings in the Albertina will for the first time not be regarded as part of a larger whole, but as paintings in their own right.

Nitsch's painting goes beyond the dimensions of the panel painting, conquers the wall across its entire surface and intervenes in the space as a comprehensive installation.

The exhibition shows an artist who has been continuously developing his painting since the 1960s and who has developed his own specific approach for each painting action, each group of works, the results of which can now be experienced as color spaces and debris installations.

Sometimes the paint is applied fluidly, sometimes pastily, sometimes with a brush, sometimes poured or sprayed or smeared with the bare hand.

Around 1960 Hermann Nitsch produced his very first "Schüttbilder", this form of action painting was primarily concerned with the substance of color, which he researched from painting action to painting action. While the works were initially monochrome in red, from the mid-1980s the combination of colors, the sound of color, also gained in importance for the artist.

The exhibition presents the development of his painterly oeuvre to the present day.

If one room is dominated by the red, black, or yellow of the monochrome works, then the next one will be a veritable explosion of color.

The show on the occasion of the artist's 80th birthday impressively demonstrates the importance of the great Austrian painter.

The exhibition can be seen from 17 May to 11 August 2019.

Exhibition Information:

NITSCH. Räume aus Farbe

Albertina

Albertinaplatz 1

1010 Vienna

Contact:

T +43 1 534 83 0

F +43 1 534 83 199

Email: info@albertina.at

OPENING TIMES

Daily 10 to 18 o'clock

Wednesday & Friday | 10 to 21 o'clock

Duration: 17 May - 11 August 2019

Website: https://www.albertina.at/presse/ausstellungen/nitsch-raeume-aus-farbe/