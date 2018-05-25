Sponsored
Harald Mahrer: Economic Chamber Has 8 Million Members
Published: May 25, 2018; 12:15 · (Vindobona)
In his inaugural speech, the new President of the Austrian Federal Economic Chamber, Mahrer, calls for more leeway for companies and the further development of the social partnership into a partnership for the future and announces an education offensive.
Harald Mahrer: "The WKO actually has 8 million members" / Picture: © WKO Austrian Chamber of Commerce
"We are all in the same boat: entrepreneurs as well as their employees and their families. Anyone who beats the companies will therefore always hit their employees and the whole country. In reality, the Austrian Federal Economic Chamber has 8 million members," stressed the new president of the Austrian Federal Economic Chamber (WKÖ), Harald Mahrer, in his inaugural address to the…
