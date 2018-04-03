Leadership Change: Mahrer Follows Leitl as Austrian Chamber of Commerce President

Mahrer (right) becomes the eighth president of the WKO / Picture: © WKO Austrian Chamber of Commerce

Mahrer has already held the position of President of the ÖWB Österreichischer Wirtschaftsbund since December 2017.

On May 18, a meeting of the so-called WKO-internal Economic Parliament is to take place, at which Mahrer will be elected future President of the Austrian Federal Economic Chamber.

As President of the Austrian Chamber of Commerce (WKO), Mahrer could thus immediately actively support the government's current policy reforms for companies and develop a new basis for a future partnership with the other social partners.

In this context, Leitl refers to the changes in management at the Chamber of Labour, the Austrian Trade Union Federation (ÖGB) and the Chamber of Agriculture in the course of the second quarter of 2018:

"All the social partners are now handing over the top positions to the next political generation. This will also be the case in the WKO. I have therefore agreed with Harald Mahrer on this approach."

From mid-May, Leitl himself will concentrate on representing the interests of European companies as President of Eurochambres.

Leitl concludes: "We must do everything we can to avoid an international trade war that harms everyone. We must do everything we can to prevent escalation on an economic basis with Russia. We must do everything to find answers to the Asian challenges. And we must do everything we can to develop a fair partnership with Africa and a future for this continent."

About the ÖWB Österreichischer Wirtschaftsbund

The ÖWB (Austrian Economic Association) is a suborganisation of the Austrian People's Party (ÖVP).

It sees itself as a representation of the interests of entrepreneurs, especially small and medium-sized enterprises (so-called SMEs). It is organised in nine national organisations, which in turn are divided into district and community organisations. The Wirtschaftsbund has about 100,000 members throughout Austria.

Due to the chamber elections, they claim the majority of the representatives in the Austrian Federal Economic Chamber and its presidents.

It was founded on 8 May 1945, first chairman was Julius Raab. As Secretary General, Peter Haubner, Member of the National Council, runs the organization. Former long-term supervisors are Rudolf Sallinger, Leopold Maderthaner and Christoph Leitl (see above).