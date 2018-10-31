Growth of Foreign Controlled Enterprises in Austria

Foreign Affiliates: Slight increase in foreign controlled domestic enterprises; number of Austrian affiliates abroad remains constant / Picture: © Wikimedia Commons / Fabian Lackner [CC BY-SA 3.0 (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/3.0)]

The foreign companies in Austria employed almost 600,000 people (+3.3% compared to 2015), generating sales of 246 billion euros (+3.7%).

At the same time, domestic companies had almost 5,900 subsidiaries abroad. These employed 1.08 million people (+0.3%) and achieved a total turnover of more than 380 billion euros (+7.5%).

Foreign-controlled companies more dynamic than the rest of the domestic economy in 2016

In 2016, the increase in the number of foreign-controlled enterprises in Austria (+1.0%) and the number of employees (+3.3%) exceeded the overall economic development of the market-oriented economy (excluding agriculture, the public sector, the public sector, etc.) with +0.4% in the number of enterprises and +1.2% in the number of employees.

In terms of turnover, too, the foreign-controlled companies were well above the overall growth rate of 1.5% with +3.7%.

While foreign-controlled companies accounted for only 3.3% of all domestic companies in the market economy sector, one in five employees in this sector (20.6%) worked for a foreign-controlled company and more than one in three turnover euros (34.3%) was generated by a company with a foreign parent company.

This underlines both the above-average size of the foreign-controlled companies on average and their concentration in high-turnover sectors such as trade, real estate and financial services.

Temporary declines in sales revenue, especially in the latter sector, were more than offset in 2016 by increases in sales revenue by companies in the retail and material goods manufacturing sectors, among other things. These two sectors also recorded the largest increase in the number of employees.

As in previous years, three quarters (75%) of foreign-controlled companies were controlled by corporate headquarters within the EU.

By far the most important partner country was Germany with a share of 39%, followed by Switzerland with 11%, Italy with 6% and the USA, the United Kingdom and the Netherlands with almost 5% each.

Minor shifts among foreign subsidiaries

The number of foreign subsidiaries remained relatively constant at +0.3% in 2016, after two years of slight declines.

Slight reductions in positions in countries such as Hungary, Croatia, Slovenia and Bulgaria (among other things due to the relocation of UniCredit Bank Austria's Eastern European business to the Italian parent company) and Switzerland balanced each other out with acquisitions and new company start-ups in EU countries such as Germany and the Netherlands, but also overseas (USA, Australia, China).

While the total number of employees in the foreign subsidiaries also remained relatively constant (3,000 jobs or 0.3% increase), the development on the raw material and petroleum markets had an impact on the development of the sales revenues of the foreign companies.

The increase of 7.5%, as well as the decline of 15% in the previous year, is largely attributable to this segment. But also the turnover of the foreign subsidiaries in the metal production, automotive and retail sectors developed strongly in 2016.

In terms of destinations, Germany remains by far the most important market for Austrian foreign investments. 13.3% of the foreign subsidiaries surveyed with 10.8% of foreign employees were located here.

In addition, the Central and Eastern European countries continue to be the focus of Austrian foreign activities, with the Czech Republic at the top (6.9% of foreign subsidiaries, 9.3% of foreign employees).

They were followed by Hungary (6.5% and 7.1% respectively), Slovakia (4.8% and 4.7% respectively), Romania (4.4% and 7.7% respectively) and Poland (4.4% and 5.2% respectively).

The first non-EU countries followed with the USA (3.8% of foreign subsidiaries and 4.8% of employees), China (3.3% and 3.2%, respectively) and Russia (2.7% and 4.2%, respectively).