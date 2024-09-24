Glock Ecotech Delivers Green Energy to Japan to Promote Sustainability

The GLOCK CHP 50 power and heat plant, developed by GLOCK Ecotech, will be used in Japan from 2025 and will contribute to climate-friendly energy generation. / Picture: © GLOCK

GLOCK Ecotech's power plants rely on regional biomass, in particular wood chips, to generate both electricity and heat. The use of state-of-the-art control technology, which is specially adapted to the climatic and geological conditions in Japan, ensures a constant energy supply regardless of the weather. The electricity generated is fed directly into the local grid, while the waste heat is used to dry the wood chips, resulting in particularly efficient operation.

This technological advance is not only a step towards climate neutrality but also a practical solution for using regional resources. Biomass, in the form of wood chips, is abundant in Japan and the GLOCK plants make it possible to utilize this valuable resource on a large scale and with high efficiency.

Long-term sustainability and reliability

A recent project in Japan proved that the systems are not only extremely low-maintenance but also well above market standards. While conventional systems require regular maintenance, GLOCK power plants are characterized by above-average maintenance-free operating times. This played a key role in strengthening the confidence of Yuji Osabe, President of Eishin Co., in the Austrian plants.

Another aspect that makes the project particularly attractive is the planned reuse of the vegetable coal produced during energy generation. This coal, which is produced during the pyrolysis process, can be used in a variety of ways, for example in agriculture, increasing the biomass utilization rate to over 95%. This makes the project not only a sustainable solution for energy generation but also a prime example of the complete use of resources in the sense of a circular economy.

GLOCK Ecotech: a pioneer in the field of green energy

GLOCK Ecotech GmbH was founded in 2010 in Griffen, Austria, and specializes in decentralized energy supply systems. By combining electricity and heat generation from renewable energies, the company actively contributes to climate protection and grid security. Since its foundation, GLOCK Ecotech has already installed more than 65 systems worldwide, which are used in a wide variety of sectors such as industry, agriculture, tourism, and energy communities.

The success of these systems is based not only on their technical superiority but also on their adaptability to different regional conditions. In Sweden, another important market for GLOCK Ecotech, similar systems are already being operated successfully and helping stabilize the energy supply.

Japan on the way to climate neutrality

This megawatt project in Japan is part of a wider national plan to move away from fossil fuels. By using biomass as an energy source, Japan can reduce its dependence on imported fossil fuels while accelerating the transition to a more climate-friendly economy. Projects such as GLOCK Ecotech will play a key role in this, as they offer both technological and environmental solutions tailored to the region's needs.

Overall, the project is a pioneering example of how technological innovation and sustainable energy sources can go hand in hand to tackle the challenges of the global climate crisis. The close cooperation between Austrian and Japanese companies will not only revolutionize the energy supply in Japan but also contribute to global climate protection.

Glock Ecotech