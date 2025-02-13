Gas Drilling in Molln: Economic Interests vs. Nature Conservation

The Australian-Austrian oil and gas drilling company ADX Energy is planning to apply for new exploration license areas in Upper Austria in return for relinquishing some of the current ones. / Picture: © Wikimedia Commons, Christoph Waghubinger, CC BY-SA 3.0 Austria

The oil and gas drilling company ADX Energy is planning to apply for new exploration licenses in Upper Austria in return for relinquishing some of the current ones, as reported by ORF. The company hopes that this will increase the probability of finding oil and gas deposits, particularly shallow natural gas deposits, which could be easily tapped in the event of a discovery.

ADX Energy has been carrying out test drilling in Molln for months. However, the results so far have been sobering: the evaluation to date has not revealed sufficient quantities of crude oil and natural gas for commercial exploitation. The test work has therefore been suspended for the time being. The continuation of the project now depends on a decision by the Upper Austrian Provincial Administrative Court.

Constitutional Court ruling: test drilling should have been stopped

A decisive turning point in the proceedings was the recent ruling by the Constitutional Court, as reported by ORF. According to the Supreme Court, the suspensive effect of appeals against nature conservation permits should have been granted. As a result, the test drilling in Molln would not have been allowed to take place for the time being. The Umweltdachverband welcomed the ruling and called for the law to be amended to prevent future circumventions of nature conservation legislation.

Sharp criticism from environmental associations and politicians

The test drilling in Molln has been met with fierce criticism from the outset. In particular, the proximity to the Kalkalpen National Park has led to protests from environmental organizations. They argue that the sensitive ecosystem of the national park could be severely damaged by possible drilling and future extraction. The Nature Conservation Association is therefore calling for a fundamental revision of the Upper Austrian Nature Conservation Act to prevent similar projects in the future.

The issue is also causing political controversy. Provincial councilor Stefan Kaineder (Greens) sees the failed test drillings as proof of the failed energy policy of the black-blue provincial government. He emphasized that ADX Energy had promised major gas discoveries that did not materialize, while nature in Molln had been irretrievably destroyed.

What happens next?

Despite the setbacks so far, ADX Energy is sticking to its plans. According to its own information, two of three drilled deposits with oil and gas indications have not yet been conclusively tested. The company would therefore like to continue its exploration work after the legal clarification. The final decision on how to proceed now lies with the authorities.

The debate surrounding gas drilling in Molln clearly shows how difficult it can be to strike a balance between economic interests and environmental protection - especially in ecologically sensitive regions. The coming months will show whether ADX Energy has a future in Molln or whether the opposition of environmental organizations will prevail.

ADX