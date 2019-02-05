Founder of Global Peter Drucker Forum Honored as Excellent Management-Ambassador

Ambassador Dr. Michael Linhart (left) emphasized that, thanks to the annual Global Drucker Forum of Dr. Richard Straub, Vienna has advanced to become a center of modern management. / Picture: © Peter Drucker Society of Austria / Joseph Dezaize

Ten years ago Straub founded the "Global Peter Drucker Forum", an international management conference dedicated to the management philosophy of Peter Drucker.

Drucker, who lived from 1909 to 2005, was a management professor, writer, and consultant, frequently referred to as a management guru.

The Forum is held annually in November, in Drucker's home town of Vienna and is put on by Dr. Straub's "Peter Drucker Society Europe", an affiliate of the Drucker Institute at Claremont Graduate University.

"It is a great satisfaction that the Republic of Austria, through my person, is honouring the Peter Drucker Forum in its worldwide influence and thus acknowledging the importance of management and leadership quality for the economy and society", said Dr. Straub at the ceremony, and at the same time thanked his colleagues for their many years of development work.

In his speech, Ambassador Dr. Michael Linhart emphasized that, thanks to the annual Global Drucker Forum, Vienna has advanced to become a center of modern management and that Richard Straub is regarded as "Austria's excellent ambassador in the world of management", who transfers the thoughts of Peter Drucker, the Austrian-born management mastermind, into the present.