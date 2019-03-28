Former Top Indian Diplomat Returns to Vienna

Former top Indian Diplomat Shivshankar Menon returns to Vienna to give a speech about "The New Asian Geopolitics". / Picture: © Wikimedia Commons / Glenn Fawcett [Public Domain]

Shivshankar Menon (1949), former Indian Foreign Secretary in the Ministry of External Affairs from 2010 bis 2014 and National Security Adviser of India under Prime Minister of India Manmohan Singh, is an Indian diplomat who comes from a family of diplomats.

Prior to that he served as Indian High Commissioner to Pakistan, and Sri Lanka and ambassador to China and Israel.

He is the Author of "Choices: Inside the Making of India's Foreign Policy".

Currently Menon serves as a distinguished fellow at the Brookings Institution and also serves as chairman of the Advisory Board of the Institute of Chinese Studies based in New Delhi.

In 2017 he has also joined as a Distinguished Visiting Fellow the Institute of South Asian Studies at National University of Singapore.

According to the The Brookings Institution, "as high commissioner of India to Pakistan, he restored high commissioner level relations after a gap of a year and a half and initiated what is so far the best period in the two countries’ relationship. He also served as India’s ambassador to China, restoring relations following the India nuclear weapons tests of 1998. During his work as high commissioner of India to Sri Lanka, he was responsible for the free trade agreement with Sri Lanka. Menon was the second Indian ambassador to Israel and oversaw the beginning of the now flourishing India-Israel defense and intelligence relationship. During his service in the Ministry of External Affairs from 1992 to 1995, Menon negotiated the first boundary related agreement between the Republic of India and the People’s Republic of China, the root of the subsequent series of agreements that have maintained peace on the border despite ongoing boundary disputes. He also served as special representative of the prime minister of India on the boundary issue from 2010 to 2014, and has dealt with the India-China boundary and India-China relations since 1974."

At a time when tensions between India and Pakistan are particularly high, he will speak about "The New Asian Geopolitics" at the "Geopolitical Talks", a series of public debates initiated by IWM Permanent Fellow Ivan Krastev, at the IWM Institute's library on 29 April 2019 in Vienna.

Event Details

Title: Shivshankar Menon - The New Asian Geopolitics

Description:

In the last two decades, globalisation, rapid development and the rise of China and other emerging economies have moved the centre of gravity of the world politics and the economy to Asia. In this talk, Ambassador Menon will consider the longer term drivers of this phenomenon and where they might take the geopolitics of Asia in the future.

In 2010 Menon was picked by Foreign Policy magazine as one of the world’s “Main 100 Global Thinkers“. He has been a Richard Wilhelm Fellow at Harvard and in 2015 a Fisher Family Fellow at MIT.

Shivshankar Menon is part of the Board of Trustees of the International Crisis Group and a Distinguished Fellow of the Asia Society Policy Institute in New York.

His book, “Choices: Inside the Making of Indian Foreign Policy”, was published in October 2016.

His areas of interest include International Politics, national security issues, India-China relations, Chinese politics and development and Cyber security.

Format: Geopolitical Talks

Time: Monday, 29 April 2019, 6:00pm - 7:30pm

Location: Library of the IWM

Organizer: IWM Institut fuer die Wissenschaften vom Menschen - Institute for Human Sciences

