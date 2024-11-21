Focus on European and Global Economic Interdependencies: 21st Vienna Economic Forum 2024

The program of this year's 21st Vienna Economic Forum was dedicated to the topic “Regional Economy as Part of the European and Global Economy”. / Picture: © Vienna Economic Forum / vienna-economic-forum.com

After a festive reception the evening before, the Forum began with the opening speech by Ambassador Dr. Elena Kirtcheva, founder and Secretary General of the Vienna Economic Forum. She highlighted the Forum's role as a bridge between Europe and its neighboring regions and emphasized the importance of cooperation and mutual understanding.

Karoline Edtstadler, Austrian Federal Minister for the EU and Constitution, opened the substantive debate with a keynote speech, pointing out the responsibility of politics to create stable framework conditions for economic growth. She referred to European integration as a key factor for stability and prosperity. The opening was supported by other speakers such as Ambassador Dr. Emil Brix, Director of the Diplomatic Academy of Vienna, and Walid Farghal, Director General of the AIM Congress from the United Arab Emirates, who appeared as a partner of the forum.

Over the course of the day, four thematically clearly focused sessions took place, highlighting different aspects of the European and global economy.

Regional economy as part of the European and global economy

Here, representatives from investment organizations and economic development agencies discussed the role of regional economies in the global context. The speakers emphasized the importance of strengthening local potentials in order to integrate them into larger global networks.

Economic development in the region from the Adriatic to the Black Sea

This session focused on economic development in South Eastern Europe and the importance of infrastructure. Speeches by Minister Dr. Martin Kocher, Federal Minister of Labour and Economic Affairs, and representatives of international financial institutions such as the World Bank and the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) showed how regional projects can drive pan-European integration.

Shared responsibility between business and politics for a secure European future

A central debate of the day was the question of how business and politics can work together to shape a secure future for Europe. Matteo Rivellini from the European Investment Bank opened the discussion with a presentation on sustainable investments and their contribution to regional stability. Energy Minister Sanja Bozhinovska from North Macedonia emphasized the importance of regional cooperation in the energy sector, particularly concerning renewable energies and the diversification of energy sources.

Economic cooperation is more important than ever

This session was opened by Kosovo's Prime Minister Albin Kurti, patron of the forum, with a keynote speech. He emphasized the importance of trade relations and economic integration between the Balkan countries and the EU. Representatives from various countries, including Bulgaria, Austria, and Lithuania, discussed practical approaches to promoting economic cooperation.

Awards and new partnerships

In the afternoon of the forum, the “Country Partner of the Year” award was presented to the Republic of Kosovo, a sign of recognition for the country's efforts to position itself as an important player in the region. Ambassador Elena Kirtcheva and Dr. Emil Brix, President of the Forum, presented the award together with other guests of honor.

Networking for a shared future

Between the sessions and as part of the evening program, the forum offered numerous opportunities for networking and bilateral discussions. New partnerships were forged between organizations and countries with the aim of promoting economic exchange and political cooperation.

Forum for cooperation

Ambassador Ryuta Mizuuchi, the Japanese Ambassador to Austria, met the Prime Minister of Kosovo, Albin Kurti, on the occasion of his participation in the Vienna Economic Forum in Vienna. During this meeting, they exchanged views on bilateral relations between Japan and Kosovo, including the visit of former Japanese Foreign Minister Yoko Kamikawa to Kosovo in July 2024 and Kosovo's planned participation in Expo 2025 in Osaka. Current developments in Kosovo, the national elections planned for February 2025, and relations with Serbia were also discussed.

The 21st Vienna Economic Forum once again underlined the importance of dialogue and cooperation in a globalized world. With high-caliber discussions and concrete results, the Forum's goal of building bridges between Europe and its neighbors was achieved. It remains an indispensable platform for decision-makers to actively shape the economic and political future.

Vienna Economic Forum

Prime Minister of Kosovo

Japanese Embassy Vienna