First Sub-Two Hour Marathon Challenge - Why Vienna Was Chosen?

Kenyan runner Eliud Kipchoge wants to be the first person to undercut the two-hour mark in the marathon at the INEOS 1:59 Challenge. / Picture: © Wikimedia Commons / Denis Barthel [CC BY-SA 4.0 (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0)]

In just a few days, Vienna's Prater Hauptallee will be the venue of a sporting event of worldwide significance.

Eliud Kipchoge, Olympic marathon champion and world record holder, wants to be the first person to undercut the two-hour mark in the marathon at the INEOS 1:59 Challenge.

The time window of ten days for the Challenge was concretized to three days on the basis of weather forecasts.

Eliud Kipchoge will start his race on one day between 12 and 14 October. The target date is Saturday, 12 October.

From today's point of view, the weather conditions for the first weekend of the event period are in an acceptable range.

From the mythical origin of the marathon 2500 years ago, when a Greek messenger runner is said to have collapsed dead at the end of his run, to the new discovery for the Olympic Games, to the current enthusiasm of millions of amateur athletes: the marathon run fascinates the world in a unique way.

With the forthcoming run by Eliud Kipchoge, Vienna can forever become a special place of world sport - as the setting for a performance that until recently was seen as beyond human possibilities: the first marathon in 1:59 hours.

Together with the teams of the INEOS 1:59 Challenge, the London Marathon and Global Sports Communication as the agency of Eliud Kipchoge, the Vienna City Marathon and the City of Vienna are preparing the stage for this groundbreaking run.

"The start of Eliud Kipchoge is the most important sporting event ever to have taken place in Vienna because it is unique and global. Kipchoge himself compares it to the moon landing. It is supposed to redefine human possibilities. The international media radiance in Austria can only be compared with the New Year's Concert of the Vienna Philharmonic Orchestra. Every sports enthusiast wants to know whether the two-hour mark will fall in Vienna," says Wolfgang Konrad, organizer of the Vienna City Marathon.

"I am very proud of our team, which is preparing this event with international partners. We fought to bring the event to Vienna. The work on the "Vienna City Marathon" brand over the last 36 years has helped us in this. We need greater internationalisation, and this event is an important step in this direction."

The INEOS 1:59 Challenge generates global media interest.

So far, 30 TV stations covering more than 200 countries have agreed to broadcast the race live, including ORF in Austria.

In addition, a worldwide live stream of the elaborate TV production will be shown on YouTube.

More than 300 accredited media representatives come to Vienna to report on this event for newspapers, online media and television.

Gerhard Wehr, Managing Director and Head of Organisation of the Vienna City Marathon: "In 20 years of event organisation with marathons and the World Cycling Championships, I have never seen a project of such precision and complexity that is also scientifically demanding. The preparations so far show what excellent cooperation is possible in this city if everyone involved believes in an idea. It is a historic opportunity to carry out this project in Vienna. We feel a huge interest beyond the sports scene. It is a world sports event. If it succeeds, Vienna will forever be connected to the first 1:59 marathon and it will generate a boost for the whole running sport and the Vienna City Marathon."

Peter Hacker, City Councillor for Social Affairs, Health and Sport in Vienna: "Vienna has a very good international reputation not only as the most liveable city, but also as a host of major running events - thanks to the Vienna City Marathon and other events such as the Women's Run.

The 1:59 Challenge will further strengthen this image. The cooperation with all partners is excellent and I am very happy that the pictures of our wonderful city will be broadcast by 30 TV stations all over the world. I hope that the weather will also be fine so that next weekend we can experience a great moment of sport that many other cities would also like to have with them". Hacker also emphasizes the effects for recreational athletes and hopes for many viewers:

"Outstanding performances like those of Eliud Kipchoge are also enormously important for popular sports. Because they show us which goals we can achieve with hard work and that it is possible to reach for the stars. I hope that as many Viennese people as possible will come to the hunt to see for themselves.

Marathon runner Peter Herzog, who a week ago set the Olympic limit for Tokyo at the Berlin Marathon in 2:10:57 hours, emphasizes the inspiration emanating from Eliud Kipchoge and his project:

"The sporting performance required for a 1:59 marathon is almost unimaginable for me. But it fascinates and motivates me enormously. Eliud's focus and mental strength are a role model in every respect. You can't set limits, that's the most important thing. Everyone in the running scene is extremely excited about what will happen in Vienna. When the other top runners at the Berlin Marathon noticed that I was from Austria, they immediately said: "Ah, Kipchoge, Vienna, 1:59!".