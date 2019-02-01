Filipinos in Vienna Celebrated the Sinulog Festival

The Sinulog-Santo Niño Festival is one of the biggest cultural and religious events celebrated by the Filipinos in Austria. / Picture: © Wikimedia Commons / prolog84 [CC BY-SA 3.0 (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/3.0)]

The Sinulog Festival, one of the biggest cultural and religious events celebrated by the Filipinos the world over, was organized by KBA - Kapunongan sa mga Bisaya sa Austria.

The celebration of the Festival in Vienna, which fell on the same day as the one in Cebu, were attended by Filipinos from different parts of Austria.

Ambassador Maria Cleofe R. Natividad thanked the Filipino community for the steadfast devotion to their culture

In her message to the attendees and devotees, H.E. Ambassador Maria Cleofe R. Natividad expressed gladness to see that Filipinos have not forgotten their roots as they continue to observe landmark celebrations such as the Sinulog Festival.

This shows the community’s continued connection with their heritage and their deep religiosity.

The Ambassador also took the opportunity to thank the community for having partnered with the Embassy in all its initiatives, and for advancing Philippine interests in the world stage.

The Filipino community shows their devotion to Señor Santo Niño or the Child Jesus by dancing the Sinulog steps

Sinulog is the ritual prayer-dance honoring the Child Jesus. An image of the Child Jesus is said to be the baptismal gift the Portuguese conquistador Ferdinand Magellan gave Hara Amihan (Humanay) of Cebu in April 1521. The image, believed to be miraculous, is housed at the Basilica Minore del Santo Niño in downtown Cebu City.

In keeping with the festival’s tradition, members of the Filipino community brought their Santo Niños, and performed the forward-backward motions of the Sinulog dance.

About the Sinulog-Santo Niño Festival

According to Wikipedia, "the festival is considered to be first of most popular festivals in the Philippines, with every celebration of the festival routinely attracting around 1 to 2 million people from all over the Philippines every year. Aside from the religious aspect of the festival, Sinulog is also famous for its street parties, usually happening the night before and the night of the main festival."