Fair for Art Vienna 2021: The Red Carpet for Art
As an important art fair in Vienna's cultural autumn, "Fair for Art Vienna" sends an important signal for the art market and Vienna as an important city of culture. "Fair for Art Vienna" proved last year that a fair of its format can be held safely and successfully thanks to a well thought-out hygiene and health concept. Safety will also be a top priority in 2021.
On October 2, 2021, the "Fair for Art Vienna" will once again roll out the red carpet for art.
Since its inception in 2017, the "Fair for Art Vienna" has become one of the leading art fairs in Austria.
At the "Fair for Art Vienna", more than 40 exhibitors - gallery owners, art and antique dealers from Austria and Germany - will present modern and contemporary art as well as masterpieces from the classical art field.
These art experts have assembled thousands of art objects from the past centuries to the present, which they are now making accessible to a broad public for the first time: high-priced exhibits for savvy collectors and affordable art objects for a younger audience.
From the very beginning, the "Fair for Art Vienna" followed the international trend of placing modern and contemporary art at the center of the fair concept.
Thus, the organizer, the Association of Austrian Antique and Art Dealers, can be pleased about an annually increasing number of participating galleries.
Classic art dealers are also becoming increasingly involved with contemporary art.
Therefore, this year the Vienna Art Fair can offer a particularly diverse and large range of modern and contemporary art.
The list of artists presented here reads like a "Who's Who" of the Austrian art scene.
These renowned and internationally known artists in the field of painting and sculpture include:
- Wander Bertoni,
- Helmut Ditsch,
- Sam Francis,
- Gottfried Helnwein,
- Oskar Höfinger,
- Josef Mikl,
- Hermann Nitsch,
- Oswald Oberhuber,
- Markus Prachensky,
- Arnulf Rainer,
- Hubert Scheibl,
- Hubert Schmalix,
- Hans Staudacher,
- Max Weiler and
- Fritz Wotruba.
Interesting younger items provide fresh impulses from the current art scene. These include works by:
- Kef!,
- Theresa Möller,
- Viktoria Morgenstern,
- Alina Sokolova,
- Monika Supé,
- Adrian Szaal,
- Eva Yurková,
- Josef Wurm and many more.
One Woman Show Billi Thanner at District4art - "3G - Glamour, Glitter, Gloria"
Billi Thanner is back in her sphere between neo-actionism and interactionism. This time less dramatic, but just as expressive. With her form of the 3G rules - Glamour, Glitter, Gloria - she manages to bring this set of rules we all know so well so close to us that she creates a space that leads us away from the negative associations of the 3G's and towards more self-determination, but also glamour, glitter and gloria.
Billi Thanner is one of the protagonists of a new generation of contemporary actionism. This summer, her "Himmelsleiter" (ladder to heaven), conceived for Easter, attracted great attention - a neon ladder shining in bright light to the top of the south tower of Vienna's St. Stephen's Cathedral.
Special show Hans Staudacher at Galerie Szaal - Lyrical Informalism
On the occasion of its 100th anniversary, Galerie Szaal presents a quality special show of 15 works - watercolors and paintings - by this artist it holds in high esteem. Paris was Hans Staudacher's main source of inspiration, where he stayed several times between 1952 and 1964. He found direct models in Georges Mathieu and the German-French artist Wols, the most important pioneers of Tachism and Informel. Thus, based on "lyrical Informel," Staudacher developed an improvisational style with spontaneous abbreviations marked by gesture and handwriting. The works on display offer an excellent selection from the period 1955 to 2004.
Fine Art & Antiques
According to the plans of the EU Commission, the topic of sustainability is to be integrated more strongly into the corporate governance framework in line with the European Green Deal. Sustainability as a basic principle, a resource-conserving reuse of high-quality goods for furnishing and living, plus biologically sound materials that minimize pollutants - all this has long been a reality in the antiques trade.
At the "Fair for Art Vienna" outstanding exhibits from many epochs and collecting areas are presented, which were manufactured extremely high quality and very elaborately. Due to their valuable materials, these pieces have survived several centuries and will continue to delight future generations. The offer ranges from Gothic to Art Decó and includes museum small art, Asian pieces from Tibet, Japan and China, antique carpets and textiles, rare watches, precious jewelry, exquisite furniture, Japanese woodcuts, Gothic sculptures - masterpieces that all embody the basic principle of sustainability.
Among the paintings of the last centuries, many famous painters are represented, who have had a significant impact not only on the history of Austrian art. These include Tina Blau, Lorenzo De Caro, Emil Nolde, Carl Moll, Otto Rudolf Schatz, Egon Schiele, Alfons Walde and Wilhelm Thöny.
Fair information
"Fair for Art Vienna" - Vienna Art Fair
Aula der Wissenschaften, 1010 Vienna, Wollzeile 27A
2. - 10. October 2021
2 - 9. October: 11 a.m. - 7 p.m., 10. October: 11 a.m. - 6 p.m.
The exhibitors of the "Fair for Art Vienna" 2021:
- AIC Gallery,
- twenty-six-gallery by Kunsthandel Antoni,
- art moments,
- Galerie Augustin,
- Galerie Heimo Bachlechner,
- Galerie bei der Oper,
- Seltene Orientteppiche Herbert Bieler,
- Antiquitäten B. Brune Coloneum Antik / D,
- Galerie Czaak, Galerie Darya / D,
- District4art,
- Kunsthandel Freller,
- Galerie Gans,
- Beate von Harten - Atelier für Textildesign,
- Galerie & Kunsthandel Hartl,
- Galerie Heinze,
- Kaiblinger - Galerie & Kunsthandel,
- Kunsthandel Kindler-Semmler,
- Galerie Knecht und Burster / D,
- Kössl - Kunst & Teppich,
- Antiquitäten Kral,
- Kunsthandel Ladrón de Guevara / D,
- Galerie Rudolf Leeb,
- Galerie Lehner,
- Galerie Leonhard,
- Lilly´s Art,
- Galerie Maringer,
- Neue Kunst Gallery / D,
- Kunsthandel u. Antiquitäten Sonja Reisch,
- St. Georgs Antiquariat,
- Galerie Sommer,
- Galerie Szaal - Contemporary Art,
- Galerie Szaal - Fine Art,
- Galerie Trapp,
- Galerie Welz,
- Kunsthandel Widder,
- Kunsthaus Wiesinger,
- Galerie Zimmermann Kratochwill,
- Galerie artziwna,
- Kunsthandel Zöchling.
Admission prices
Day ticket: 14,00 €, day ticket reduced for seniors: 9,00 EUR
FAIR FOR ART DAY: Wednesday October 6: day ticket 7,00 EUR
AFTER WORK TICKET Thursday 7 and Friday 8 October from 15:00: 9,00 EUR
FREE ADMISSION FOR CHILDREN accompanied by an adult, youth up to 18 years, students (with ID up to 27 years) and with NÖ-Card
Fair organizer
Verband Österreichischer Antiquitäten- und Kunsthändler
Association of Austrian Antique and Art Dealers
1010 Vienna, Schottenring 10
Fair management: Gregor Spalek, Tel.: +43 664 863 11 30