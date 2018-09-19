Sponsored
Article Tools

Expansion of Nepal-Austria Relations Beyond Mountaineering

Published: September 19, 2018; 10:11 · (Vindobona)

Nepal's Foreign Minister Pradeep Kumar Gyawali paid a working visit to Austria. The visit focused on bilateral relations and the opening of the embassy in November last year.

The new Nepalese Foreign Affairs Minister Pradeep Gyawali visits Vienna / Picture: © Wikimedia Commons / Sharma prakash455 [CC BY-SA 4.0]

Foreign Minister Karin Kneissl met her counterpart from Nepal, Pradeep Kumar Gyawali, in Vienna.

The Nepalese Foreign Minister was accompanied by H.E. Mr. Prakash Kumar Suvedi, Nepal's Ambassador to Austria, who has only been accredited in Vienna since January 2018.

The Nepalese embassy in Schwindgasse in Vienna's 4th district was only opened in November of the previous…

This article includes a total of 600 words.

or Log In

Fast News Search
Related News
Meet the New Ambassador of the Federal Democratic Republic of Nepal to Austria: H.E. Mr. Prakash Kumar Suvedi (May 25)
Read More
Nepal, Pradeep Kumar Gyawali, Prakash Kumar Suvedi, Karin Kneissl, BMEIA Federal Ministry for Europe Integration and Foreign Affairs
Featured
Embassy and Permanent Mission of Nepal in Vienna, Austria
Meet the New Ambassador of the Federal Democratic Republic of Nepal to Austria: H.E. Mr. Prakash Kumar Suvedi
Expansion of Nepal-Austria Relations Beyond Mountaineering
List of National Days of the home countries of all foreign Missions and Delegations in Vienna, Austria
See latest Vindobona Newsletter