Expansion of Nepal-Austria Relations Beyond Mountaineering

The new Nepalese Foreign Affairs Minister Pradeep Gyawali visits Vienna / Picture: © Wikimedia Commons / Sharma prakash455 [CC BY-SA 4.0]

Foreign Minister Karin Kneissl met her counterpart from Nepal, Pradeep Kumar Gyawali, in Vienna.

The Nepalese Foreign Minister was accompanied by H.E. Mr. Prakash Kumar Suvedi, Nepal's Ambassador to Austria, who has only been accredited in Vienna since January 2018.

The Nepalese embassy in Schwindgasse in Vienna's 4th district was only opened in November of the previous…