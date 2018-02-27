Sponsored
Article Tools
Expansion of Airport City of Vienna International Airport Will Create More than 1,000 New Jobs
Vienna International Airport (Flughafen Wien AG) reports an improvement in the earnings outlook and projected traffic results for 2018. Net profit for the period before non-controlling interests is up to at least EUR 140 million, passenger growth of over 7% in the group and 5% at Vienna International Airport. The management board will propose to the Annual General Meeting that an increased dividend of EUR 0.68 per share should be distributed. Also, the expansion of the Airport City will create more than 1,000 new jobs. The Flughafen Wien Group, including its strategic foreign investments in Malta and Kosice Airports, anticipates passenger growth of more than 7% in 2018.
Fast News Search
ISIN