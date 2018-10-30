Eurasian Economic Union vs. European Union - Perspectives and Limits

The Eurasian Economic Union has an integrated single market of 183 million people and a gross domestic product (PPP) of over 4 trillion euros. / Picture: © Wikimedia Commons / Rob984 [CC BY-SA 4.0]

The President of the Austrian-Kazakh Society, Dr. Gabriel Lansky, in his welcoming address spoke out in favour of opening the EU to the Eurasian Union and at the same time in favour of an economic protection of the EU against the USA.

Dr. Peter Bachmaier, President of the Austrian-Belarusian Society, pointed out that the Eurasian Economic Union (EAWU) is building an alternative…