Eurasian Economic Union vs. European Union - Perspectives and Limits
Published: October 30, 2018; 15:44 · (Vindobona)
At Lansky, Ganzger + Partner, at the meeting room of the Austrian-Kazakh Society (ÖKG - Österreichisch-Kasachische Gesellschaft), a number of prominent participants met for a panel discussion to explore the relationship between the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU, EEU), to which Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Russia belong, and the European Union (EU) entitled "The Eurasian Economic Union and the EU - Perspectives and Limits of a Partnership". The conference was hosted by the Research Centre for Eurasian Studies (EURAS), the Austrian-Kazakh Society (ÖKG - Österreichisch-Kasachische Gesellschaft) and the Austrian-Belarusian Society (ÖWG - Österreichisch-Weißrussische Gesellschaft).
The Eurasian Economic Union has an integrated single market of 183 million people and a gross domestic product (PPP) of over 4 trillion euros.
The President of the Austrian-Kazakh Society, Dr. Gabriel Lansky, in his welcoming address spoke out in favour of opening the EU to the Eurasian Union and at the same time in favour of an economic protection of the EU against the USA.
Dr. Peter Bachmaier, President of the Austrian-Belarusian Society, pointed out that the Eurasian Economic Union (EAWU) is building an alternative…
