The Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant, the largest in Europe, is located in the Zaporizhia region of Ukraine, outside the city of Enerhodar. / Picture: © IAEA International Atomic Energy Agency / Flickr Attribution (CC BY 2.0, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/2.0/)

The Ukrainian military leadership has voiced serious concerns regarding potential sabotage at the Zaporizhzhia plant, currently under Russian control. They fear a “false flag” operation orchestrated by Russian forces that could be wrongly attributed to Ukraine, thereby escalating the conflict further and potentially causing a nuclear disaster. According to a statement released by the General Staff in Kyiv, Russia could use such tactics to exert political and military pressure not only on Ukraine but also on the global stage, as reported by ORF. The statement described Russia as “the only terrorist in the world that holds a nuclear power plant hostage,” using it as leverage in its war efforts.

In contrast, Russia has accused Ukraine of engaging in “very dangerous provocations” by allegedly launching drone attacks on the facility. Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov highlighted these claims, stating that such actions by Ukraine pose severe long-term risks and continue despite international condemnation. Moscow’s narrative is that Ukraine is engaged in “terrorist activity,” trying to destabilize the region and provoke a severe response.

Historical and Strategic Importance of Zaporizhzhia

The Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant is not only critical for its substantial contribution to Ukraine’s electricity supply but also for its strategic location. The facility’s seizure by Russian forces in March 2022 marked a significant escalation in the conflict, bringing a civilian energy asset into the military domain. The plant's proximity to the frontline has made it a symbolic and tactical point of contention between the two nations.

Zaporizhzhia, in southern Ukraine, is Europe's largest such complex, as reported by Aljazeera. The nuclear power station has six Soviet-designed VVER-1000 V-320 water-cooled and water-moderated reactors that contain uranium-235. There is also spent nuclear fuel at the site. Rosatom, Russia's nuclear organization, reported a "series of attacks", with one drone striking the site's canteen, injuring three staff members, one of whom was "severely" injured. According to reports, drones struck a container port and the roof of one of the site's six reactors.

The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), which has experts at the plant, stated that the attacks had a "physical impact" on one reactor and resulted in one casualty, but nuclear safety was not jeopardized. As reported by Aljazeera, Rosatom urged Western governments and IAEA chief Rafael Grossi to "categorically condemn the attempt to escalate the situation around the largest nuclear power plant in Europe."

The head of Ukraine’s Center for Countering Disinformation, Lieutenant Andriy Kovalenko, said Russia was intensifying a “campaign of provocation and fakes”. As reported by Aljazeera, Kovalenko accused Russia of "manipulating the concerns of the IAEA" and "attempting to accuse Ukraine of nuclear terrorism." Andriy Yusov, a spokesman for the Ukrainian Ministry of Defence's primary intelligence directorate, had previously accused Russia of threatening the power station and carrying out "simulated strikes" that it then blamed on Kyiv.

International Reactions and IAEA's Role

The International Atomic Energy Agency has been closely monitoring the situation, with experts stationed at the plant since the conflict escalated. The IAEA has reported several breaches of security protocols due to military actions by both sides, underscoring the grave risk of a nuclear accident. The agency has repeatedly called for the establishment of a safety protection zone around the plant, a proposal that has seen little progress due to ongoing hostilities.

Benefits and Risks of Cold Shutdown

Since stopping electricity production for the national grid in September 2022, ZNPP has kept at least one reactor unit in hot shutdown to supply district heating and process steam for on-site liquid waste treatment. The installation of four new diesel steam generators earlier this year allowed the plant to produce necessary steam without relying on a reactor remaining in hot shutdown. This technological upgrade facilitated the shift of unit 4 to join the other five in a cold shutdown.

In cold shutdown, the reactor cores require significantly less cooling water, a critical factor, especially after the destruction of the downstream Kakhovka dam in mid-2023, which posed challenges in the water supply. Additionally, in a cold shutdown, if heat removal is interrupted, there is an extended margin of several days before the cooling of the nuclear fuel might be compromised, providing a crucial buffer against accidents.

Despite these safety measures, the security situation remains precarious. Grossi highlighted the ongoing risks, noting recent military activities including drone strikes on the facility. This morning, IAEA experts at the site reported hearing sixteen rounds of outgoing artillery fire, underscoring the volatile environment around Europe's largest nuclear power plant.

The State Nuclear Regulatory Inspectorate of Ukraine (SNRIU) has issued regulatory orders mandating that all six units remain in a cold shutdown state to minimize risks. These directives align with international calls for heightened precautions amid concerns that any further destabilization could lead to a nuclear disaster.

The Urgent Need for New Protocols

The situation at Zaporizhzhia has prompted calls for new international standards to protect nuclear facilities in conflict zones. This includes not only physical protection measures but also legal frameworks that criminalize attacks on nuclear sites. The IAEA has proposed enhancements to its safety standards to address these challenges specifically in the context of armed conflict, a move that could reshape how nuclear facilities are protected under international law.

Rafael Mariano Grossi, Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), will welcome this development. "This enhances the overall safety of the facility," Grossi stated. The IAEA has long recommended such measures and continues to closely monitor the plant’s status, offering guidance amidst the rapidly evolving situation.

The Broader Implications for Nuclear Safety

As the war in Ukraine continues, the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant remains a symbol of the dangerous overlap between nuclear safety and military conflict. This conflict highlights a critical gap in international law concerning the protection of nuclear facilities during armed conflicts. Current treaties, including the Geneva Conventions and its Additional Protocols, offer limited specific protections for nuclear sites during war. The absence of a ratified treaty preventing attacks on nuclear facilities exposes a dangerous loophole in international security norms.

The international community faces a pressing challenge to address these risks, requiring concerted action to prevent a disaster that could have catastrophic consequences far beyond the immediate region. Ensuring the safety of nuclear facilities in wartime must become a priority, necessitating an urgent and unified international response to protect both human lives and the environment from the immense risk posed by nuclear accidents during conflicts.

CIDOB

IAEA