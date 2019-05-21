Edmund Kalb - One of the Most Fascinating Artists of the 20th Century

Edmund Kalb, Selbstbildnis, 1929 / Picture: © Privatbesitz Foto: Archiv Sagmeister, © Rudolf Sagmeister/Kunsthaus Bregenz

Edmund Kalb (1900-1952) is one of the most fascinating artists of the 20th century.

His intensive oeuvre of over a thousand self-portraits remained largely unknown to the general public.

From 1926 to 1930 he developed his drawing skills to the point of complete abstraction, oscillating between freedom at the Munich Art Academy, the mental confinement of his home town Dornbirn and the solitude of the remote mountain village Ebnit over Dornbirn.

Unsparingly and without compromise, he worked as a "conceptual artist" in series after his own face in order to explore all means of graphic representation.

It was his aim to make the process of thinking itself visible and finally to bring only abstract "energy" onto the paper in order to continue the fine arts as pure thinking.

Throughout his life he did not sell any works, but documented his work photographically and corresponded in Esperanto with fellow artists worldwide. Mathematics, mechanics, perceptual psychology, atomic physics, space technology, and plant breeding determined his thinking from 1930 onwards and had already shaped his self-portraits.

Here we find similarities with Naum Gabo, Alexander Rodtschenko and artists of the Russian avant-garde.

With Egon Schiele and Richard Gerstl, he is associated with the fascination with self-portraiture, the uncompromising nature and the intensity of creative work in a short period of time.

During the National Socialist regime, his resistance to any false authority led to a conviction for refusing to obey orders and to several months imprisonment in a military prison.

Even in the post-war period, Edmund Kalb spent several months in prison for resisting the authorities and insulting officials.

The consequences of the punishment with intensified dungeon led finally to his early death in the year 1952. His work was discovered and appreciated only posthumously characteristically by artist colleagues.

In spite of exhibitions in New York, Rome, Dresden, Vienna and the Kunsthaus Bregenz, accompanied by extensive catalogues, Edmund Kalb's work and life still remain a discovery and surprise for the general public.

The exhibition at the Leopold Museum shows around one hundred works by the artist as well as the film "Erwachen aus dem Schicksal - Hommage to Edmund Kalb" from 2002 by Stephan Settele with interviews with numerous contemporary witnesses and art historians.

The exhibition’s curators Rudolf Sagmeister and Kathleen Sagmeister introduces the Dornbirn-born artist in a presentation featuring some 100 exhibits.

Using various means of graphic representation, the artist explored his own face – an accessible and at the same time unfathomable motif – from the 1920s.

While Kalb never sold a single work during his lifetime, he documented his oeuvre in photographs and corresponded with fellow artists from all over the world.

From 1930 his thinking was increasingly dominated by themes such as mathematics, mechanics, perceptual psychology, nuclear physics, space technology and plant breeding, while his skepticism towards authority would repeatedly bring him into conflict with the law until his death in 1952.

The first comprehensive presentation of Kalb’s work in Vienna shines the spotlight on an oeuvre which, though it is highly autonomous and unique, enters into a fascinating dialogue with the great self-portraitists of the Leopold Museum’s collection, such as Richard Gerstl, Egon Schiele and Oskar Kokoschka.

Exhibition: "EDMUND KALB"

May 24 - August 18, 2019

Leopold Museum

at the MuseumsQuartier

U2 MuseumsQuartier

Museumsplatz 1

1070 Vienna

Austria

Exhibition Link: https://www.leopoldmuseum.org/alte-en/exhibitions/109/edmund-kalb