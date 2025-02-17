Deadly Knife Attack in Villach: 14-Year-Old Killed, Five Injured

On the afternoon of February 15, 2025, a tragic knife attack occurred in Villach, Austria, resulting in the death of a 14-year-old boy and injuries to five others. The assailant, a 23-year-old Syrian refugee identified as Ahmad G., reportedly became radicalised through online platforms, particularly TikTok. Authorities discovered an Islamic State (IS) flag in his residence, indicating a possible extremist motive. The incident unfolded around 4 p.m. near Villach's main square, where the suspect began attacking pedestrians indiscriminately. The swift intervention of a 42-year-old Syrian food delivery driver, who used his vehicle to impede the attacker, likely prevented further casualties. Police apprehended the suspect minutes later, as reported by Kurier.

Austrian Interior Minister Gerhard Karner confirmed that the knife attack in Villach was an Islamist-motivated act with links to the so-called Islamic State (IS). The suspect reportedly radicalized online over the past three months. Carinthian Governor Peter Kaiser called for swift and strict legal consequences, emphasizing the importance of upholding national values. Villach's mayor Günther Albel described the incident as a deep wound to the city. Officials urged unity and resilience in response to the attack.

Austrian Chancellor Alexander Schallenberg expressed deep sorrow for the victims and their families. He strongly condemned Islamist terrorism, emphasizing that Austria will not tolerate such acts and will respond with the full force of the law. Schallenberg praised the swift actions of security forces and a courageous passerby who intervened. He called for unity, urging Austrians to uphold the country’s values of tolerance and pluralism.

Ministry of Interior

Federal Chancellery