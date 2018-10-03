Sponsored
Danube Region Business Forum - Infrastructure and Its Implications on Business in CEE and SEE
Published: October 3, 2018; 13:29 · (Vindobona)
The Danube Region is one of the traditionally important markets for Central European regions and companies. However, the infrastructure of this region does not yet meet the requirements of the economy. The 8th Danube Region Business Forum will take place on 9 October 2018 at the Austrian Federal Economic Chamber in Vienna. The aim of the forum is to ensure that the infrastructural quality and cooperations in the region meet the requirements of the economy.
The Danube Region Business Forum wants to offer new perspectives on the latest projects and developments / Picture: © WKO Austrian Chamber of Commerce
The Danube Region is one of the fastest growing European regions and thus one of the most important markets in the EU.
However, labour shortages threaten its continued growth and competitiveness.
The only way out of this development is higher productivity, which can be achieved through higher education, the use of modern technology and better infrastructure.
The…
