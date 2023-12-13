Czech Prime Minister Fiala Visits Vienna

A central topic of the meeting was security in Europe. Both leaders emphasized their strong partnership on this issue. There was a particular focus on the situation in Israel and the condemnation of Hamas terrorism. Chancellor Nehammer and Prime Minister Fiala spoke out in favor of supporting Israel, while at the same time emphasizing the importance of a two-state solution and the need to offer Palestinians in Israel a future.

Irregular migration and the fight against organized crime were further important points of discussion. Both countries agree that the EU needs to reform its migration policy and that measures must be taken to combat illegal migration. Federal Chancellor Nehammer thanked the Czech Republic for its support of Austria in this matter and praised the Czech Republic's acceptance of refugees from Ukraine.

Economic relations between the two countries, particularly in the areas of energy and transport, were also discussed. Prime Minister Fiala spoke about plans to expand important highway links between the Czech Republic and Austria, including the D3 and D52, which are of great economic interest to both countries. The "Via Vindobona" project, a train connection between Berlin, Prague, and Vienna, was also discussed.

The heads of state and government also agreed on the need to strengthen the cross-border electricity grid connection between the Czech Republic and Austria, which is a prerequisite for achieving European decarbonization goals. Prime Minister Fiala also acknowledged the common view of both countries on EU enlargement and the integration of the Western Balkans and emphasized that the Czech Republic will support the opening of accession negotiations with Ukraine and Moldova and the granting of candidate status to Georgia at the European Council in December.

Austria is the Czech Republic's seventh most important business partner and also an important investor. Exports by Czech companies to Austria reached a record value of CZK 251 billion last year.

Czech Republic as a partner in the "Sky Shield" project

Another topic was the "Sky Shield" anti-missile shield. Nehammer emphasized the importance of this project for Austria, which as a neutral country is not a member of NATO, but participates in this high-tech security system. He described the Czech Republic as a reliable partner in this area. Sky Shield" is of particular importance for Austria, as Vindobona.org reported.

Remembrance of Karel Schwarzenberg

At the end of the meeting, both leaders paid tribute to the recently deceased Karel Schwarzenberg, an important European politician and bridge-builder between Austria and the Czech Republic. A joint prayer service was held in the chapel of the Federal Chancellery.

Karel Schwarzenberg was a renowned Czech politician and aristocrat, born on December 10, 1937, in Prague. He came from the historic aristocratic Schwarzenberg family and played a central role in Czech politics after the fall of communism. In exile, he was actively engaged against the communist regime and returned to the Czech Republic after its collapse. As an experienced diplomat and former foreign minister, he played a key role in shaping Czech foreign policy, particularly through his advocacy of human rights and democratic values. Schwarzenberg ran for the Czech presidency in 2013 and is known for his commitment to European integration and strong transatlantic relations. His aristocratic background and his political work make him an outstanding personality in the European political landscape.

