Cooperation of the Metropolises Hamburg, Vienna and Zurich

Corine Mauch, Mayor of Zurich, Dr. Peter Tschentscher, First Mayor of the Free and Hanseatic City of Hamburg and Dr. Michael Ludwig, Mayor of the City of Vienna. / Picture: © Senatskanzlei Hamburg

The city leaders of Hamburg, Vienna and Zurich met in Hamburg to jointly sign a declaration in line with the United Nations' Agenda 2030.

Dr. Peter Tschentscher, First Mayor of the Free and Hanseatic City of Hamburg, Dr. Michael Ludwig, Mayor of the City of Vienna, and Corine Mauch, Mayor of Zurich, thus kicked off the newly established City Trialogue of the three metropolises.

In addition to intensive political discussions, the programme also included the exchange of experiences between the three cities in the most diverse areas of municipal development.

In order to further intensify cooperation in the future, the heads of the cities signed a "joint declaration on intensified cooperation between Hamburg, Vienna and Zurich".

"Cities play a central role in Europe. More than two thirds of the population live in urban agglomerations," emphasised the Mayor of Vienna, who is also President of the Austrian Association of Cities and Towns. Ludwig sees in particular the strong population growth and questions of climate protection as the common challenges that need to be overcome. Vienna also takes other cities as role models - in order to learn from others. "The development into a Smart City, a sustainable and ecological city of the future, is of particular importance. We are very happy to take the experiences of other cities as an example. Because in Vienna we are interested in achieving a functional and social mix," says Mayor Ludwig.

Above all, he also emphasised that it was important "that we combine our joint commitment to climate protection with the strengthening of the business location and social issues. This is the only way to achieve further ecological development".

In the context of progressive climate change, the city governments of Hamburg, Vienna and Zurich therefore agree to pool their strengths as drivers of social, cultural, technological and economic innovation and to intensify their continuous exchange of experience for the benefit of all, as stated in the signed declaration.

The focus of the mutual exchange will be on strategic approaches and practical experiences in their core urban issues, with Smart City, climate protection, sustainability, resource efficiency and innovation, as well as participation and social cohesion serving as overarching guiding objectives. Mutual information on the respective best practices and exchange of experience on projects will accelerate the sustainable development of cities in line with the United Nations "Agenda 2030 for Sustainable Development" and in particular with regard to Goal 11 "Sustainable Cities and Municipalities" and Goal 17 "Partnerships to Achieve the Goals".

The three cities are committed to ensuring that other major European cities with additional expertise follow this example and act in accordance with the development goals of the United Nations.

The Mayors of Hamburg and Vienna and the Mayoress of Zurich are committed to the pro-active implementation of these goals and will involve relevant organisational units and institutions of their cities accordingly.