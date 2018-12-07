Christmas in Vienna 2018
Christmas in Vienna is one of the most renowned Christmas concerts. Every year, the concert programme fascinates with the varied interplay of classical Christmas songs and popular Christmas music from all over the world. This year it will get international with a medley of Russian, Italian, American and French Christmas carols, as a "Special Guest" Jose Feliciano will finally perform "Feliz Navidad".
Rossini, Haydn and "Silent Night, Holy Night": The Vienna Christmas Concert "Christmas in Vienna" from the festively decorated Vienna Konzerthaus has become an essential part of the Christmas season in Vienna and offers a musical excursion into Christmas traditions.
The traditional Christmas concert at the Vienna Konzerthaus once again brings together national and international singers.
Above all the internationally celebrated soprano Angela Denoke, then the singer Valentina Nafornita from the Republic of Moldova - also at home in the field of soprano -, the tenor Dmitry Korchak and baritone Adrian Eröd, for whom this concert is a home game. Another star guest is the Puerto Rican singer and guitarist José Feliciano.
In addition to the Vienna Singakademie, the Vienna Boys' Choir will also be present again.
The musical program ranges from the classical repertoire to traditional Christmas songs from many parts of the world to the most popular Christmas songs from the German-speaking countries.
They will be accompanied by the ORF Radio Symphony Orchestra Vienna under the musical direction of Christian Arming. Felix Breisach is responsible for the picture direction.
Cast 2018:
Valentina Naforniță
Angela Denoke
Dmitry Korchak
Adrian Eröd
José Feliciano
Vienna Boys Choir
Vienna Academy of Singing
ORF Radio Symphony Orchestra Vienna
Conductor: Christian Arming