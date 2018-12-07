Christmas in Vienna 2018

The traditional Christmas concert at the Konzerthaus Wien once again brings together national and international singers. / Picture: © Christmas in Vienna / Scheibmaier & Schilling Promotion GmbH

Rossini, Haydn and "Silent Night, Holy Night": The Vienna Christmas Concert "Christmas in Vienna" from the festively decorated Vienna Konzerthaus has become an essential part of the Christmas season in Vienna and offers a musical excursion into Christmas traditions.

Above all the internationally celebrated soprano Angela Denoke, then the singer Valentina Nafornita from the Republic of Moldova - also at home in the field of soprano -, the tenor Dmitry Korchak and baritone Adrian Eröd, for whom this concert is a home game. Another star guest is the Puerto Rican singer and guitarist José Feliciano.

In addition to the Vienna Singakademie, the Vienna Boys' Choir will also be present again.

The musical program ranges from the classical repertoire to traditional Christmas songs from many parts of the world to the most popular Christmas songs from the German-speaking countries.

They will be accompanied by the ORF Radio Symphony Orchestra Vienna under the musical direction of Christian Arming. Felix Breisach is responsible for the picture direction.

Cast 2018:

Valentina Naforniță

Angela Denoke

Dmitry Korchak

Adrian Eröd

José Feliciano

Vienna Boys Choir

Vienna Academy of Singing

ORF Radio Symphony Orchestra Vienna

Conductor: Christian Arming

Link: http://www.christmasinvienna.com/