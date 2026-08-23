Change in Leadership at the North Korean Embassy: Kyong Hak-min Takes Up Post in Vienna

His Excellency Mr. KYONG Hak Min, Ambassador of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea in Vienna, after presenting his credentials. / Picture: © www.bundespraesident.at / Lechner & Pusch/HBF

During the meeting, the diplomat conveyed “warmest regards” from North Korean leader Kim Jong-un. Federal President Van der Bellen expressed his gratitude for the regards and voiced the hope that everything would go well in the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea (DPRK) in the future and that bilateral relations between the two countries would develop positively.

Experienced Diplomat and Expert on Europe

Kyong Hak-min succeeds Choe Kang-il, who had served as ambassador in Vienna since 2020. Before Choe, the post had been held for 27 years—from 1993 to 2020—by Kim Kwang-sop, the son-in-law of the nation’s founder, Kim Il-sung.

For Kyong, the mission in the Austrian capital is not unfamiliar territory. He previously served as Third Secretary at the North Korean Embassy in Vienna from 2001 to 2004. He also served as Counselor at the embassy in Germany from 2009 to 2013.

Within the North Korean Ministry of Foreign Affairs, he held various leadership positions, including Deputy Director of the European Affairs Department (2013–2015), Senior Official for Economic Cooperation (2015–2019), and Deputy Director of the Political Policy Department (2019–2024). Kyong studied at the Technical University of Dresden, the Pyongyang University of Computer Science, and Kim Ch’aek Technical University, among others. He is fluent in German and English.

Dual Role in Vienna and at UN Headquarters

Vienna is considered one of Pyongyang’s most important diplomatic hubs in Europe due to the presence of numerous international organizations. In addition to his role as bilateral ambassador to the Republic of Austria, Kyong Hak-min also serves as North Korea’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations Office in Vienna (UNOV).

According to the South Korean Ministry of Foreign Affairs, North Korea currently maintains 43 diplomatic missions worldwide. In Europe, the country operates a total of 15 missions, including embassies in Austria, Germany, Russia, the United Kingdom, Switzerland, Italy, Poland, Sweden, Romania, Belarus, Bulgaria, and the Czech Republic, as well as one consulate and two representative offices.

More information on Mr. Kyong Hak Min:

Born: August 16, 1968 Marital Status: Married, one daughter Professional Career Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the DPRK to the Republic of Austria Designated Ambassador of the DPRK to the Republic of Austria Deputy Director, Department of Policy Making, Ministry of Foreign Affairs Senior Officer, Department of Economic Cooperation, Ministry of Foreign Affairs Deputy Director, European Affairs Department, Ministry of Foreign Affairs Counsellor, Embassy of the DPRK to the Federal Republic of Germany Senior Officer, Section Chief, European Affairs Department, Ministry of Foreign Affairs 3rd Secretary, Embassy of the DPRK to the Republic of Austria Officer, Department of Economic Cooperation, Ministry of Foreign Affairs Education & Research Researcher, Cabinet Economic Research Institute Student, Pyongyang University of Computer Science Student, Dresden University of Technology Student, Kim Chaek University of Technology

Presidential Chancellery of Austria

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