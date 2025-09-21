Change in Leadership at DSN: Omar Haijawi-Pirchner Steps Down Early

The head of the Directorate for State Security and Intelligence (DSN), Omar Haijawi-Pirchner, is retiring at the end of the year. / Picture: © BMI/ Jürgen Makowecz

Haijawi-Pirchner, who took over as head of the agency in fall 2021, will stay with the Ministry of the Interior. He will lead the project to evaluate the State Security and Intelligence Service Act and the DSN. This legally mandated evaluation aims both to secure proven structures and identify potential for optimization.

A new beginning after the BVT scandal

Haijawi-Pirchner's appointment was part of a far-reaching reform of Austria's constitutional protection services, which had become necessary after the so-called “BVT scandal.” This scandal, which centered on a controversial search of the Federal Office for the Protection of the Constitution and Counterterrorism (BVT) under then-Interior Minister Herbert Kickl (FPÖ), had severely damaged international confidence in the Austrian security authorities. In response, the government initiated major changes.

On behalf of the then Interior Minister and later Chancellor Karl Nehammer (ÖVP), Haijawi-Pirchner's task was to restructure the agency from the ground up. This included separating state security from intelligence tasks—a central pillar of the reform. Interior Minister Gerhard Karner (ÖVP) and State Secretary Jörg Leichtfried (SPÖ) praised Haijawi-Pirchner's work. They emphasized that he had succeeded in restoring Austria's reputation as a trustworthy partner in international constitutional protection.

DSN's track record under Haijawi-Pirchner

During his tenure since the DSN was founded on December 1, 2021, significant measures have been taken in the fight against extremism. The DSN presented an impressive track record, which includes the following figures, among others.

Right-wing extremism: 670 house searches and 162 arrests.

Islamist extremism: 190 house searches and 67 arrests.

Anti-state scene: 16 house searches and 33 arrests.

Left-wing extremism: 2 house searches and 13 arrests.

In his statement, Haijawi-Pirchner himself emphasized that it had not been an easy decision for him to step down. He thanked the DSN staff, whose dedication had made the successes of recent years possible.

Interim leadership and succession

Following Haijawi-Pirchner's departure, his deputy Sylvia Mayer will take over the DSN's affairs on an interim basis. The permanent successor will be selected through the usual process, including a hearing for candidates. This ensures continuity as the agency moves forward.

The DSN assures that it will continue to pursue its strategic and operational orientation consistently. The path to evaluating and further developing the Office for the Protection of the Constitution remains a central concern in order to meet the challenges of the future in the best possible way.

