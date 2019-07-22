Bregenz Festival: Austria's Artistic Showpiece all over the World

The Lake Stage and the festival building of the Bregenz festival in Bregenz, Austria on an aerial photo. / Picture: © Österreichische Präsidentschaftskanzlei / Peter Lechner/HBF

The Bregenz Festival is a cultural festival which takes place annually in July and August in the Vorarlberg state capital of Bregenz.

The main attraction for a large number of visitors on the world's largest lake stage is the performance on Lake Constance.

The festival is known for the beauty of the natural scenery of Lake Constance, oversized stage sets, technical cabinet pieces and a unique acoustics achieved by the Bregenz directional hearing technique.

In his speech at the opening of the 74th Bregenz Festival, the Federal President "philosophized" about political power and how to deal with it.

"Power is not a bad thing per se. Every politician strives for power in order to implement something. Otherwise he or she would not need to become a politician.

But power also makes you susceptible to overestimating your own self, to taking for granted some things that are not self-evident. And in the end, one can think that laws apply to everyone except oneself. And if you take that for granted or if you have got used to it, then you take advantage of this privilege of power. I believe that every now and then we should remember that everyone who has come to power through democratic elections makes a commitment. Not only does he have rights, but he also makes a commitment to deal with this temporary power accordingly.

So how do we want to be - as politicians? And how do you want to be as citizens of the country?

In any case, I would like to remind you today that we can only solve so many of the challenges we face together and with great effort".

With regard to climate change, he pointed out that we need to move out of our comfort zones, not just national governments and transnational governments, but all of us, if we are not to turn the current climate crisis into a climate catastrophe.

In his speech, Federal Minister Alexander Schallenberg spoke of a stage "which has long since become Austria's artistic showpiece throughout the world".

"On it, classical opera is just as at home as modern theatre. The festival is something very special for all of us, and rightly so! They are "like an oasis that invites us guests and spectators to rest a little and get out of the noise and hustle and bustle of everyday life. And at the same time these moments also invite you to recharge your batteries and let yourself be inspired".

Enjoy a work of art after the work is done

The Festival is "like large multilateral meetings, where people from different backgrounds come together for a few days and exchange ideas. Art is about making beautiful things possible, about creativity and about securing their own freedom through demarcation, disruption and sometimes even disturbance. At the Festival, you can enjoy a work of art after the work is done," said the Minister of Art and Culture, who felt "a special honour and distinction" to be able to address the public at the opening ceremony.

Thanks to both the mothers and fathers of the festival tradition

"In addition to their character as international oases, festivals are also a place of self-assurance that there is something in common, something that unites people on this continent, namely art," Schallenberg explained.

He referred to the forthcoming triple performance of "Don Quixote", an "outstanding historical material that can always inspire from something new": "He touches us because one feels caught and recognized here and there.

And because one can recognize oneself in the sequence of apparent successes and bitter setbacks. The proverbial mills of Don Quixote today are the often hateful debates in the public sphere, in the social media: "In the end, the search for truth, the eye for what is common, tolerance and respect for our neighbor threaten to remain on the sidelines," Alexander Schallenberg concluded.

He thanked the "mothers and fathers of the great and successful tradition who made this beautiful festival summer in Bregenz possible".