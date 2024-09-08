Ilham Aliyev, president of Azerbaijan since 2003, is seen as an autocratic leader who concentrates power within his family and faces international criticism for restricting political freedoms, violating human rights, and rigging elections. / Picture: © Wikipedia / Presidential Press and Information Office / Kremlin.ru (CC BY 4.0; https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/deed.en)

According to a report by the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE), there were no real political alternatives for voters in the elections. The legal and regulatory framework under which the election took place severely restricted fundamental freedoms, particularly freedom of expression and freedom of the press. The election was dominated by the ruling New Azerbaijan Party (YAP), led by President Ilham Aliyev, and remains in parliament with an overwhelming majority. According to preliminary results, YAP will take about 68 of the 125 parliamentary seats, while the rest will be filled by nominally independent candidates or those loyal to the government.

In an official OSCE statement, Michael Creed, special coordinator and head of the short-term OSCE observer mission, said: “These elections took place in a restrictive political and legal environment that did not allow for genuine pluralism. The dominance of the ruling party in the election commissions and the restrictions on independent national election observers are at odds with the principles of transparency and inclusivity that should characterize democratic elections.”

OSCE criticizes lack of democracy

According to the OSCE, electoral legislation in Azerbaijan has remained essentially unchanged since the last parliamentary elections. Many long-standing recommendations from the international community, including the European Court of Human Rights, have been ignored. The requirements for candidate registration were overly burdensome, leading many candidates to withdraw their applications. There were also reports of intimidation and other obstacles preventing opposition candidates from participating in the elections.

The vote-counting process was particularly problematic. Election observers noted serious irregularities, including manipulation of votes and discrepancies in the voter lists. In almost half of the polling stations observed, essential security precautions were not observed, which called into question the integrity of the entire process. There were also reports of “ballot box stuffing”, where additional ballot papers were placed in the ballot boxes, as well as cases where voters were allowed to vote without proof of identification.

Another point of criticism was the low visibility of the election campaign. The election campaigns were barely noticeable and public events were in many cases orchestrated through coercive measures. Observers reported that public sector employees were forced to participate in campaign events, raising questions about voter intimidation and their ability to vote without fear of reprisal. In addition, the arrest of journalists and civil society activists, combined with strict media laws, led to widespread self-censorship, effectively eliminating independent journalism in Azerbaijan.

The United States has also been critical of the events. Matthew Miller, spokesman for the US State Department, explained at a press conference on September 5 that the US shares the OSCE's concerns. He called on Azerbaijan to implement previous OSCE recommendations and to respect the fundamental rights of its citizens by its constitution and international obligations. “We call on Azerbaijan to implement the OSCE recommendations and ensure the exercise of fundamental freedoms of its citizens,” Miller said.

Despite the criticism and the overwhelming dominance of the YAP, voter turnout was strikingly low at just 37.3 percent of registered voters, reflecting political apathy and a lack of confidence in the electoral process. According to the OSCE observers, the low turnout reflected widespread political frustration and a sense of powerlessness among the population.

Another critical issue was the persistent gender inequality in the country's politics. While the OSCE noted an increase in the proportion of women among registered candidates - from 21 percent in the last elections to 30 percent now - women remain severely underrepresented in elected and appointed positions. There are no targeted measures to promote women's political participation and deep-rooted gender stereotypes continue to hinder their access to politics.

The role of independent election observers was also questioned in the reports. While the law allows citizens and international observers to participate in election monitoring, most domestic election observers were nominated by the ruling party. Independent observer groups were excluded from the election due to restrictive laws preventing their registration and funding. In addition, some prominent members of these groups are currently in prison, further limiting the independence of the observation process.

In the coming weeks, the OSCE will publish a comprehensive final report that will include recommendations for reforms and improvements to the electoral process in Azerbaijan. As the country prepares to host the COP29 international climate conference in November this year, the international community is likely to be watching closely to see whether the Azerbaijani government takes steps to reform the political situation and address international pressure on human rights and democratic standards.

Ilham Aliyev long reign

Ilham Aliyev is the President of Azerbaijan and a central figure in the country's political landscape. Born on December 24, 1961, he took office as president in 2003 after his father, Heydar Aliyev, the former president and former KGB general, resigned for health reasons. Since then, Ilham Aliyev has dominated Azerbaijani politics.

Aliyev is often described as an autocratic leader who concentrates power firmly in the hands of his family and a close elite of allies. While Azerbaijan has developed economically under his rule, largely thanks to its extensive oil and gas reserves, there is widespread criticism of his human rights record and the lack of political freedom in the country.

Elections in Azerbaijan, especially under Aliyev's leadership, have often been described as unfair and undemocratic by international observers such as the OSCE. The opposition is severely restricted and there are allegations that elections are regularly rigged to secure the power of the ruling New Azerbaijan Party. Aliyev's family plays a central role in the country's politics and economy, and there are reports of corruption and the misuse of resources by the political elite.

Aliyev has also pursued a nationalist foreign policy, particularly with regard to the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict with Armenia. In 2020, he led Azerbaijan to a military victory against Armenia in the war over the region, which boosted his popularity at home, although the human rights situation and political freedoms continue to be viewed critically.

However, without deep reforms and substantial changes, the problems of political repression, lack of transparency, and limited freedoms will continue to undermine Azerbaijan's democratic development. International observers and human rights organizations have repeatedly called for Azerbaijan to take its commitments to respect human rights and promote democracy seriously, but the latest round of elections leaves little room for optimism.

OSCE

USOSCE