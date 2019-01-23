Austria's Religious Controversy over Good Friday Holiday - Statement of the ECJ

The grant under Austrian law of a paid public holiday on Good Friday only to employees who are members of certain churches constitutes discrimination. / Picture: © Wikimedia Commons / Rogier van der Weyden [Public Domain]

An employee of a private detective agency, to which none of these churches belongs, had sued.

He also wanted a supplement for his work on Good Friday.

The ECJ agreed with him.

See the reasons for the ruling below.

