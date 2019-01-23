Sponsored
Austria's Religious Controversy over Good Friday Holiday - Statement of the ECJ
Published: January 23, 2019; 22:48 · (Vindobona)
The judgement of the European Court of Justice published yesterday is now available at Vindobona.org and can be reviewed by interested parties. According to Chancellery Minister and Austrian People's Party government coordinator Gernot Blümel, the Austrian federal government will also do the same, according to which the status quo will be maintained and no new holiday will be introduced. But until Austria changes the clause, employers would have to grant all employees the right to a holiday on Good Friday. If employees could not make themselves free, they would be entitled to additional pay.
The grant under Austrian law of a paid public holiday on Good Friday only to employees who are members of certain churches constitutes discrimination. / Picture: © Wikimedia Commons / Rogier van der Weyden [Public Domain]
An employee of a private detective agency, to which none of these churches belongs, had sued.
He also wanted a supplement for his work on Good Friday.
The ECJ agreed with him.
See the reasons for the ruling below.
The grant under Austrian law of a paid public holiday on Good Friday only to employees who are members of certain churches constitutes…
