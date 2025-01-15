Austria's Foreign Minister Schallenberg Awarded “Arms Control Person of the Year”

The Vienna conference, which took place in the Hofburg at the end of April 2024, attracted more than 1,000 participants from 144 countries and became a global focal point for the discussion on autonomous weapons systems, as Vindobona.org reported. Representatives from governments, international organizations, and civil society discussed the legal, ethical, and security policy challenges associated with the use of autonomous weapons.

“I am delighted that this important topic is receiving the necessary attention with this award,” emphasized Foreign Minister Schallenberg in his acceptance speech. He drew a comparison with a historical turning point: “It is the ‘Oppenheimer moment’ of our generation: to set forward-looking rules to maintain our security and human dignity through human control over the use of these weapons.” Schallenberg emphasized that the regulation of autonomous weapons systems is an urgent issue that the international community must not ignore.

Global resonance and broad support

Austria's efforts to achieve international regulation met with broad support. At the United Nations General Assembly, 166 states voted in favor of a resolution initiated by Austria calling for binding rules on the use of autonomous weapons systems. The resolution was the result of intensive diplomatic negotiations and sent a clear signal for the start of international negotiations on this topic.

Austria has taken the lead in this process together with a supra-regional group of states. The aim is to create momentum and achieve concrete progress in the drafting of a treaty that is binding under international law. “We cannot prevent the development of autonomous weapons systems, but we must create binding rules together,” explained Schallenberg. “The decision on life and death must not be left to an algorithm.”

A broad field of candidates

The Arms Control Association presents the award annually to individuals or institutions that have made an outstanding contribution to the field of disarmament and arms control. In 2024, the field of candidates was particularly strong. Nominees included the governments of the United States, Argentina, and Japan, the Technical Secretariat of the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW), and U.S. Senators Bernie Sanders, Peter Welch, and Chris Van Hollen. The election was based on an international vote in which several thousand people from various countries took part.

Schallenberg's award underlines Austria's important role in international disarmament diplomacy. In recent years, the country has distinguished itself as a determined player in the introduction and implementation of new international legal frameworks. Austria had already gained international recognition with its initiative to ban nuclear weapons.

Challenges and the way forward

Despite the broad support, there are still considerable challenges on the way to a binding agreement on autonomous weapons systems. Some major military powers, including the U.S. , Russia, and China, are skeptical of the idea of a comprehensive ban. They point to the potential military advantages of these technologies and are in favor of non-binding codes of conduct at best.

Nevertheless, Schallenberg is optimistic: “Every major achievement in the field of disarmament began with small steps. It is our task to continue to build pressure and mobilize the international community.” Austria plans to intensify its diplomatic efforts in the coming months and work together with allies toward a conference to initiate concrete treaty negotiations.

International cooperation is key

Experts emphasize that successful regulation of autonomous weapons systems can only be achieved through broad international cooperation. In addition to states, scientists, civil society organizations and international bodies also have an important role to play. The Vienna Conference 2024 was an important first step in bringing these players together and intensifying the dialog.

“We accept this award on behalf of all stakeholders who are working with us to regulate autonomous weapons systems,” concluded Schallenberg. The award from the Arms Control Association is not only a recognition of past achievements but also a mandate to continue working resolutely towards a safe and peaceful future. By winning the title of “Arms Control Person of the Year”, Austria has once again proven that even smaller states can play a significant role on the international stage - provided they pursue clear goals and rely on clever diplomacy.

Austrian MFA