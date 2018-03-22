Austria's Double Budget 2018/2019 - Cautious Optimism

Löger: Double budget 2018/2019: "Saving within the system" / Picture: © BMF - Bundesministerium für Finanzen / citronenrot [CC BY 2.0]

The Austrian economy is doing well at present. The upswing will lead to a new record in government revenue. Between 2018 and 2022, state revenues will increase by almost 9 billion euros, an increase of 12 percent.



A budget surplus could therefore have been targeted as early as 2018, but was not implemented. Thanks to the low-interest policy, the interest burden on the mountain of debt is low. Unemployment is finally sinking again. The billions of euros of burden from the Hypo Alpe Adria will be eliminated.



It is also pleasing that the deficit is expected to be smaller this year than in previous years, that the tax and levies ratio will continue to fall and that a true federal budget surplus is planned for 2019. In addition, federal spending will rise more slowly than general prices for the first time again, at least in the next two years.



On the negative side, there is a lack of structural reforms that would lastingly ease the burden on the budget. Above all, solutions to the rapidly rising costs in the areas of pensions, health and care are lacking.



The current level of debt is 290 billion euros (resulting in a debt ratio of 83 per cent of GDP). In 2018 the percentage is to fall to 74 percent of GDP, in 2019 to 70 percent. The debt ratio is expected to shrink further towards 62 percent by 2022.



For the first time in many years, federal spending will fall nominally. This is due to the elimination of bank rescue costs. Adjusted for this effect, federal spending will continue to rise.



In 2017, revenues of 73.8 billion euros were offset by expenditures of 80.7 billion euros.



In 2018, revenues of 76.4 billion euros are to be matched by expenditure of 78.5 billion euros. This would reduce net financing requirements from 6.9 billion euros in 2017 to 2.2 billion euros in 2018.



In 2019, revenues of 79.7 billion euros are expected to be slightly higher than the 79.1 billion euros spent. This would correspond for the first time to a black zero according to Maastricht criteria.



The trend is to continue until 2022, so that 85.5 billion euros in revenue will then be offset by 85.2 billion euros in expenditure.



The largest budget item is pensions (18.8 billion euros), as the ageing of society will lead to an explosion in costs in this area in the medium to long term. By 2022, 4.4 billion euros of the additional expenditure will be allocated to pensions alone. In 2018, the state will have to contribute 9.6 billion euros to pensions, in 2022 it will already be 12.8 billion euros.



The second largest budget item is education and science (13.3 billion euros), followed by the labour market (8.3 billion euros).



However, the least money is spent on health. These expenses are mainly financed by the federal states and health insurance funds.