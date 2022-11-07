Austria's Best Art Dealers Trade Millions in Vienna's Hofburg Palace

Published: Yesterday; 23:46

The Viennese trade fair landscape has become colorful and diverse, not only in appearance but also in level. This includes ART&ANTIQUE HOFBURG Vienna, which is the most important annual showcase of the Austrian art trade. The fair for art, antiques and design takes place this year for the 53rd time.

This year ART&ANTIQUE takes place for the 53rd time and has a long tradition. / Picture: © Dennis Jarvis/ Flickr Attribution (CC BY 2.0, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/2.0/)

ART&ANTIQUE gathers Austria's best art dealers and their greatest art treasures at the Vienna Hofburg from 10.11. on. Then the Who is Who of the Austrian art trade presents itself, most of them regular exhibitors of ART&ANTIQUE for many years and decades, plus selected international exhibitors with their autumn highlights of art, antiques and design.

The range and variety of the pieces on offer are enormous, holding in store an ancient Babylonian love act, antique Greek vases, the Gothic relief of a saint, a Flemish Renaissance cabinet, picture clocks from the Viennese Biedermeier period, the crown set with brilliant-cut Sisi stars, as well as the great national and international masters of modern and contemporary art, in picture and sculpture.

A coherent supporting program rounds off the five days of the fair provides added value and sets exciting incentives for visiting the fair: for example, when art dealer Alexander Giese invites visitors with appropriate cocktail accompaniment on Friday, Saturday and Sunday, in each case at 3 p.m., to his cultishly entertaining expert talk "Art & Chives".

Selected exhibitors and gallery owners will transform the Hofburg Foyer into a weatherproof contemporary sculpture garden with great loans, including works by Oskar Höfinger, Karl Karner, or Billi Thanner's "Himmelsleiter". Nägele&Strubell makes a guest appearance with the current edition of its "Art and Beauty" project, which annually promotes four contemporary female artists. This year's artists - Billi Thanner, Fiona Hernuss, Naomi Devil and Danielle Pamp - will personally present their works created for the project, whose 2022 theme is "He's looking at you kid!" at the fair.

In a reading of his book "60 x Wien, wo es Geschichte schrieb" ("60 x Vienna, where it made history") published by Amalthea, writer and historian Georg Hamann recalls places, streets and squares of people and events that have shaped the city of Vienna.

This is an event of a very high level as well as the place where it is held remains unique.

