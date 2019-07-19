Austrian Top Diplomat Walter Siegl Deceased

Walter Siegl, Senior Political Adviser of the BMEIA - Ministry of Foreign Affairs (centre), with Spanish Ambassador to the OSCE (left) and OSCE Secretary General (right) in 2006. / Picture: © OSCE / OSCE Secretariat, OSCE Secretary General

Walter Siegl was born in 1938 in Teplitz-Schönau, today Teplice/Czech Republic.

After visiting the humanistic Jesuit College Stella Matutina in Feldkirch/Vorarlberg, Walter Siegl studied law at the University of Vienna and spent time abroad in Montreal and New Orleans.

In 1965 he joined the Higher Diplomatic Service, where he worked at the embassies in Cairo, Spain,…