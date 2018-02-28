Sponsored
Austrian Government Presents Double Budget 2018/19: EU Requirements Are Met - 2019 Balanced Budget
Published: 1 hour ago; 19:22 · (Vindobona)
The new Austrian government is planning a "zero deficit" for next year, Chancellor Sebastian Kurz (ÖVP) and Vice-Chancellor Heinz-Christian Strache (FPÖ) have announced. The planned reduction in corporation tax could be of interest to foreign investors and companies.
Austrian Government Presents Double Budget 2018/19 / Picture: © www.bundespraesident.at / Peter Lechner/HBF
The government confirms the self-imposed savings goals.
"The goal is a lean state so we can reduce the tax burden on working people," says Kurz.
Finance Minister Hartwig Löger (ÖVP) will hold his first budget speech in three weeks: on March 21, he will present the double budget 2018/19 in the National Council (Nationalrat).
