Sponsored
Article Tools

Austrian Government Presents Double Budget 2018/19: EU Requirements Are Met - 2019 Balanced Budget

Published: 1 hour ago; 19:22 · (Vindobona)

The new Austrian government is planning a "zero deficit" for next year, Chancellor Sebastian Kurz (ÖVP) and Vice-Chancellor Heinz-Christian Strache (FPÖ) have announced. The planned reduction in corporation tax could be of interest to foreign investors and companies.

Austrian Government Presents Double Budget 2018/19 / Picture: © www.bundespraesident.at / Peter Lechner/HBF

The government confirms the self-imposed savings goals.

"The goal is a lean state so we can reduce the tax burden on working people," says Kurz.

Finance Minister Hartwig Löger (ÖVP) will hold his first budget speech in three weeks: on March 21, he will present the double budget 2018/19 in the National Council (Nationalrat).

The key points have already…

This article includes a total of 258 words.

or Log In

Fast News Search
Read More
Budget, Hartwig Loeger, Budget Deficit, Sebastian Kurz, Heinz Christian Strache, FPOE, OEVP Austrian Peoples Party
Featured
The Western Balkans Remain a Priority of Austrian Foreign Policy
List of National Days of the home countries of all foreign Missions and Delegations in Vienna, Austria
See latest Vindobona Newsletter