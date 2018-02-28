Austrian Government Presents Double Budget 2018/19: EU Requirements Are Met - 2019 Balanced Budget

Austrian Government Presents Double Budget 2018/19 / Picture: © www.bundespraesident.at / Peter Lechner/HBF

The government confirms the self-imposed savings goals.



"The goal is a lean state so we can reduce the tax burden on working people," says Kurz.



Finance Minister Hartwig Löger (ÖVP) will hold his first budget speech in three weeks: on March 21, he will present the double budget 2018/19 in the National Council (Nationalrat).



The key points have already…