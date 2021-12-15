Advertise with Vindobona.org

Austrian Foreign Ministry: New Appointments to 28 Senior Diplomatic Posts Worldwide

PeopleDiplomats ♦ Published: Yesterday; 15:50 ♦ (Vindobona)

The Austrian Ministry of Foreign Affairs (Bundesministerium für europäische und internationale Angelegenheiten) has decided in its last meeting of the Council of Ministers the new appointments of several (28) Austrian diplomats - as follows.

At the last meeting of the Council of Ministers, it was proposed to entrust 28 diplomats with senior posts abroad. / Picture: © EU European Commission

At the request of Foreign Minister Schallenberg, it was decided at the last meeting of the Council of Ministers to make new appointments to several Austrian diplomatic posts.

The entrustment with the above-mentioned senior functions will take place after obtaining the necessary agrément from the receiving state and after issuance of the letter of certification by the Austrian Federal President.

It was proposed that the following persons be entrusted with senior positions abroad: …

BMEIA Federal Ministry for Europe Integration and Foreign Affairs
