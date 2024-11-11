Austrian Airlines Extends Flight Stop to Tel Aviv and Tehran

AUA is suspending flights to and from Tel Aviv until December 15, and flights to and from Tehran until November 30. / Picture: © Austrian Airlines / Flickr Attribution-NonCommercial-ShareAlike 2.0 Generic (CC BY-NC-SA 2.0)

Austrian Airlines (AUA) has announced that it is suspending its flights to and from Tel Aviv up to and including December 15. Connections to Tehran will remain suspended for the time being until November 30. Affected passengers have the option of rebooking their tickets to a later date free of charge or receiving a full refund of the ticket price.

In contrast, flights to Amman and Erbil will continue as planned. The decision to suspend flights to Tel Aviv and Tehran was taken in consultation with the crisis management team of the Lufthansa Group, to which AUA belongs. The safety of passengers and crew is a top priority.

Lufthansa itself has announced that it will suspend its flights from Frankfurt and Munich to Tel Aviv until the end of the year. This measure also affects the subsidiaries Swiss and Brussels Airlines, which have also suspended their flights to Tel Aviv until mid-December.

The airlines are continuing to monitor the situation in the Middle East closely and will adjust their flight schedules accordingly as soon as the security situation changes. Passengers are asked to check the current status of their flights before traveling.

