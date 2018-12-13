Sponsored
Austria to Open Embassy in Oman in 2019
Published: December 13, 2018; 18:25 · (Vindobona)
Next year, the Austrian Foreign Ministry plans to reopen the Embassy in Muscat, the capital and largest city of Oman, which was closed for budget reasons in 2012.
"Oman has always been a successful mediator between the West, the Arab states and Iran." Picture: A traditional Omani Dhow anchored at the Muscat Port / Picture: © Wikimedia Commons / Pranav21391 [Public Domain]
On a trip to Kuwait and Oman, Foreign Minister Karin Kneissl announced the planned reopening of the Austrian Embassy in Muscat in 2019: "Mascat is an important political and economic hub in the region. The opening of the embassy next year is an important step towards further deepening our bilateral relations in foreign policy, cultural and economic terms".
