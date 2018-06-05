Sponsored
Austria Prepares for the Presidency of the Council of the European Union: ‘A Europe that protects’
Published: June 5, 2018; 13:18 · (Vindobona)
On 1 July 2018 Austria takes over the EU Presidency for six months. The Austrian Presidency of the Council of the European Union will focus on three topics: the fight against illegal migration, digitalisation and stability in the neighbourhood.
Retreat session of the Austrian Federal Government with a focus on preparations for the presidency of the Council of the EU / Picture: © Bundeskanzleramtes (BKA) / Dragan Tatic
The presidency of the Council of the European Union is responsible for the functioning of the Council of the European Union, the upper house of the EU legislature. It rotates among the member states of the EU every six months.
On 1 July 2018 Austria takes over the EU Presidency from Bulgaria for six months.
