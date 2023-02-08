Austria Obligated to Grant Visas Says OSCE
The Organization for Cooperation and Security in Europe (OSCE) has decided in a parliament assembly that Austria must grant visas to all visiting member states, including Russia. The visas for the Russian Delegation have caused quite some controversy in the last week however, the visa issues seem to be settled.
In the dispute over Russia's participation, the OSCE Parliamentary Assembly made it clear that Austria must issue visas to all delegations. The Headquarters Agreement requires Austria to make it easier for the participating delegations to enter the country, "which means that issuing visas is not a matter of discretion but a matter of legal obligation," the assembly announced on Tuesday, according to Kurier.
As it is stated in ORF, "Thus, it is expected that the winter session will include the participation of the Russian and Belarusian delegations," the OSCE body's statement said. The Parliamentary Assembly will take place in Vienna on February 23-24 - on the anniversary of the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Last week, 81 MPs from 20 countries called on Austria to prevent the Russian delegation from attending the OSCE conference in Vienna. The letter urges the federal government not to issue entry visas to Russian lawmakers who are under international sanctions.
According to ORF, last week, 81 MPs from 20 countries called on Austria to prevent the Russian delegation from attending the OSCE conference in Vienna. The letter urges the federal government not to issue entry visas to Russian lawmakers who are under international sanctions. Foreign Minister Alexander Schallenberg welcomed the decision today on the sidelines of his visit to the USA, where a meeting with his counterpart Antony Blinken was also on the agenda. The OSCE has always been a place "where everyone sits together," said Schallenberg. It requires a factual dialogue that is not guided by emotions.
This year's general debate has the motto: "One year later: Russia's ongoing all-out war against Ukraine". Speeches are expected to come from, among others, the OSCE Special Representative for Eastern Europe Daniela De Ridder, the OSCE Special Representative for Ukraine Reinhold Lopatka, the OSCE Special Representative for Political Prisoners Steve Cohen, and the Special Rapporteur on War Crimes in Ukraine John Whittingdale, according to Kurier.