Austria Invests 2.4 Billion Euro for School Development Programme
The government presented the school development programme adopted by the Council of Ministers. / Picture: © Wikimedia Commons / Ralf Roletschek (talk) - Fahrradtechnik auf fahrradmonteur.de, Wikis in der Schule [FAL or GFDL 1.2 (http://www.gnu.org/licenses/old-licenses/fdl-1.2.html)]
Over the next few years, 2.4 billion euros are to be invested in Austria's schools. This would serve a modernization push with new buildings, but also a digitalization push, explained Federal Chancellor Sebastian Kurz in a press conference on Wednesday. A corresponding school development programme had passed the Council of Ministers on Wednesday. …
