Austria Helps Secure Airspace for World Economic Forum in Davos
Davos, Switzerland, which is located close to the Austrian border, will once again host the World Economic Forum. The Austrian Armed Forces are helping Switzerland with air surveillance on Austrian territory.
On the occasion of the World Economic Forum in Davos (Switzerland), the Austrian Armed Forces will increase airspace security in Austria. Over parts of Vorarlberg and Tyrol, a restricted-flight area has been established.
More than 1,000 soldiers and 20 aircraft, eleven fixed-wing aircraft and nine helicopters are involved in the airspace protection operation "Daedalus23". During the cross-border airspace security operation "Daedalus23", they ensure the safety of the event and protect the local population from airborne threats.
Patrol flights for surveillance, flights to identify airspace violations, transports and "cross-border operations" with Switzerland are among the activities carried out.
Flights across the national border are continuously being intensified between Austria and Switzerland as part of the further development of cooperation. These tracking flights are made possible by the mutual granting of entry permits. Since February 1, 2019, the agreement between the Republic of Austria and the Swiss Confederation regarding cooperation in the area of cross-border airspace security against non-military threats from the air has been fully in force.
In the event of airspace violations in the vicinity of the border, cross-border operations ensure that aircraft which do not comply with international aviation guidelines are mutually observed and escorted without interruption. This ensures the observation of aircraft, but above all the early handover between the air forces of the two states. However, the use of weapons in neighboring airspace is not permitted.
Similar cross-border cooperation has existed on the ground for years, and it allows police to extend pursuit operations into neighboring national territories. Due to the proximity of Davos to the border, Switzerland requested that surveillance of Austrian airspace in the affected area be intensified.