Austria for Africa: Celebrating the Continent and Building Bridges Between Peoples

The soul of Africa can be found in the colourful arts and crafts - often made by hand from natural materials.

The range on offer at the restaurant stands is as varied as it is exotic and invites visitors to take a short culinary holiday.

Highlights of the Africa Days music program are - besides African and international top acts - musicians, dancers and groups, who perform on stage as well as in the middle of the bazaar turmoil.

There will be a varied children's programme with colourful handicrafts and knowledge activities.

Setting an example for tolerance and understanding between cultures

Africa has more to offer than photo safaris and golf hotels, the African culture consists not only of drum rolls and tribal rituals.

Bringing Africa's Esprit to Life

Exhibitors, musicians, dancers, artists and restaurateurs contribute to bringing Africa's esprit to life during the Africa Days.

The heart of the festival is the big bazaar, with arts and crafts from Africa, drum and dance workshops and a colourful children's programme with storytellers, handicrafts and play corner.

Hot rhythms await Africa lovers at the concerts with traditional and modern African music.

African food, cocktails and drinks are offered at the gastronomic stands.

Building bridges between peoples

"We want to make our contribution to the peaceful coexistence of cultures that are afraid of the foreign and show that we are one world. If we succeed in this, then we will be one step closer to our vision of building bridges between peoples". (Medhat Abdelati, organizer)

Cooperation with aid organisations

With all the colourfulness and vitality of African culture, it should not be overlooked in lectures, readings and information stands that the African continent has to struggle with many problems.

For this purpose, the organizer relies on close cooperation with numerous non-profit organizations.

In 2019 there will be the Charity-Days under the motto "Austria for Africa" again.

We offer free admission, as in the past on the "Open Day". On these days no entrance fees will be charged, but the organizer asks for voluntary donations directly to the aid organizations working on the grounds.

15th Africa Days Vienna on the Danube Island

Date: 9 to 26 August 2019

Opening hours: Mon - Fri: 14.00 - 24.00 h; Sat and Sun: 11.00 - 24.00 h; August 15: 11:00 - 24:00 h

Charity-Days: August 12 / August 19 / August 26, 2019; admission free on Charity-Days

Location: Event location Donauinsel; Floridsdorfer Brücke; 1210 Vienna

Website: https://wien.afrika-tage.de/