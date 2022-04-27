Sponsored Content
Austria Could Be Independent of Russian Gas by 2027
Sponsored Content
In order not to be further dependent on gas supplies from Russia, the Austrian energy minister is planning to phase out Russian gas by 2027. Since Austria is enormously dependent on Russian suppliers, it is not possible to do without imports in the short term. If you want to know what measures Austria will strive for, read on.
Independence should be possible by 2027. / Picture: © Wikimedia Commons / Σ64, CC BY 3.0 (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/3.0)
Austria is planning to phase out Russian natural gas. This was announced recently by Energy Minister Leonore Gewessler of the Green Party. Previously, there had been heated debates in the national parliament and at the international level on how to deal with the export hit of belligerent Russia.
While many states pleaded for an immediate halt to imports of natural gas, the Austrian government is insisting on supplies for the time being, but wants to be independent of Russian natural gas by 2027. …
or Log In
Sponsored Content
Sponsored Content
Sponsored Content
Sponsored Content
Fast News Search
Related News
EU Commissioner For Energy in Vienna (April 11)
Sponsored Content
Read More