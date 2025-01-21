AUA to Fly to Tel Aviv Again from February

The decision was made after the security situation around Israel and the Gaza Strip was reassessed. In the wake of a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas, which has been in place for several weeks, travel warnings have been partially eased. Tel Aviv, as an important economic and cultural center of Israel, is an important destination for travelers from Europe and beyond. With the resumption of flights, AUA is signaling cautious confidence in the region's stability.

“We are delighted to be able to offer our passengers the connection to Tel Aviv again. However, safety remains our top priority,” explained a Lufthansa Group spokesperson.

Iran and Lebanon still closed

In contrast to the positive developments in Israel, connections to other crisis regions remain suspended. Austrian Airlines announced that flights to Tehran to Imam Khomeini Airport and the use of Iranian airspace will remain suspended until at least February 14, 2025.

Flights to the Lebanese capital Beirut, a central hub in the Middle East, are also affected. According to parent company Lufthansa, these flights will not be operated up to and including February 28, 2025. This is due to the ongoing uncertain situation in Lebanon, which is characterized by political instability and economic crises.

Passengers will be informed

Travelers affected by these changes are asked to check their flights. According to AUA, passengers whose flights have been canceled can rebook or cancel free of charge. “We are doing everything we can to offer our customers transparent information and flexible solutions,” said the spokesperson.

Air traffic in times of crisis

The aviation industry is constantly facing challenges due to political and military conflicts around the world. Security concerns, the use of airspace, and insurance risks are factors that have to be regularly reassessed. In such cases, the Lufthansa Group works closely with international authorities and security organizations to minimize the risks. The resumption of flights to Tel Aviv, therefore, represents not only the importance of the destination but also the confidence in the security measures that have been established in the region.

Hope for long-term stability

While flights to Tel Aviv are slowly resuming, there is still hope for a long-term easing of tensions in the entire region. Industry experts see the resumption of flights as a positive sign that underlines the economic and cultural importance of the connection.

“Tel Aviv is not only a gateway to Israel, but also an important link between Europe and the Middle East,” said one analyst. “The decision by AUA and the Lufthansa Group is a step towards normality - but caution is still required.”

Austrian Airlines

Lufthansa