Asylum Law: Duration of Proceedings at Austrian Supreme Courts Decreases

Brigitte Bierlein was recently sworn in as the new President of the Austrian Constitutional Court / Picture: © Wikimedia Commons / VfGH / Achim Bieniek [CC BY-SA 3.0]

According to a report in the Budget Committee of the Palament, the new President of the VfGH, Brigitte Bierlein, the average duration of proceedings for general complaints to the Constitutional Court between 2013 and 2015 was 180 days on average. In 2018, the current figure is 143.

According to the report, the average duration of asylum proceedings averaged 78 days.

Approximately 45 percent of all cases received by the VfGH are asylum law matters. In absolute figures, there were 2280 new cases in the previous year.

Things are slightly different at the VwGH.

According to the President of the VwGH, Rudolf Thienel, the number of asylum cases was around 2000 in 2017 and 700 in the first quarter of 2018.

The average time taken to deal with asylum matters at the VwGH is approximately one and a half months.

In view of the decreasing number of asylum applications, the number of applications is expected to continue to fall in the coming years and the average duration of proceedings to be shortened.

About Brigitte Bierlein

On 23 February 2018 Brigitte Bierlein was sworn in as President of the Austrian Constitutional Court. Bierlein who has already served as Vice-President of the Court since 2003 has subsequently acted as Interim Head since 1 January 2018.

About the Constitutional Court of Austria (VfGH)

The Constitutional Court is responsible for verifying compliance with the provisions of the Constitution. In its capacity as a “court of fundamental rights” and based on its powers to review laws and regulations for their constitutionality, it is called upon to enforce and secure the democratic order of the state under the rule of law.

All government bodies and other institutions fulfilling government functions are obliged to comply with the Constitution. In the event of an (alleged) infringement of the Constitution by any such body or institution, the Constitutional Court, established on the basis of the Austrian Constitution, renders a final decision on the matter and, if necessary, provides for an appropriate remedy. Therefore, it is often referred to as the “guardian of the Constitution”.

As a matter of principle, the Constitutional Court only acts upon submission of an application. The Constitution specifies when and by whom applications can be submitted. The details of the procedure are laid down, above all, in the Constitution (Bundesverfassungsgesetz B-VG) and the Constitutional Court Act (Verfassungsgerichtshofgesetz VfGG).

About the Supreme Administrative Court of Austria (VwGH)



As one of Austria’s three supreme courts of law, the Supreme Administrative Court (VwGH) has final jurisdiction in matters of administrative law.

It is the court of last resort in cases involving applications for planning permits or industrial operating licences, as well as fiscal and asylum matters, to name just a few. As such it is placed above the lower administrative courts, which, in turn, ensure that administrative authorities such as tax offices, district authorities and the Federal Office for Immigration and Asylum act in conformity with the law.

All justices of the Supreme Administrative Court are professional judges. Independent in exercising their judicial office, they are only bound by law and are not subject to any instructions, nor are they subject to dismissal or transfer.

As a rule, the Supreme Administrative Court only acts upon request. The Federal Constitution provides for various ways in which a matter can be brought before the Supreme Administrative Court:



Natural and legal persons may petition for review of rulings by lower administrative courts if these involve legal questions of fundamental importance.

A legal issue is considered to be of fundamental importance if the contested court ruling departs from relevant past decisions of the Supreme Administrative Court, or if there is no – or no consistent – case law on the issue in question.

If the Supreme Administrative Court finds for the petitioner, it annuls the decision under review and sends it back to the court which issued it. In giving its new decision, this court is bound to apply the interpretation of the Supreme Administrative Court. Otherwise the petition for review is dismissed as unfounded. Under certain circumstances, however, the Supreme Administrative Court itself may decide on the merits, possibly requiring the lower court to establish additional facts. Should a petition for review be found to be formally defective (e.g. if it was filed late or does not involve an issue of fundamental importance), it is dismissed by court order.

The Supreme Administrative Court can also be called upon in cases where a lower administrative court fails to give a timely decision. Moreover, it rules on disputes regarding jurisdiction and, upon the request of an ordinary (i.e. civil/criminal) court of law, on the legality of decisions issued by administrative authorities or lower administrative courts.

As a rule, petitions to the Supreme Administrative Court must be drafted and submitted by a lawyer (or alternatively, in fiscal matters, by a tax adviser or certified public accountant).









