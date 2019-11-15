Another Electric Rental Scooter Has Arrived in Vienna

German electric scooter sharing company "Emmy" has entered the Viennese market. / Picture: © Electric Mobility Concepts GmbH / emmy-sharing.de

Thanks to digital technologies, the sharing economy has become increasingly important in recent years. Shared mobility in particular is booming and revolutionising urban mobility by offering a simple, sustainable, cost-effective and practical solution for everyday journeys.

Now the German electric scooter sharing company "Emmy" has entered the Austrian market. The company was advised by the commercial law firm Dorda Rechtsanwälte.

Emmy can be recognized by the light scooter in the Simson Schwalbe design with red paint and a red lettering on a white circle.

"We believe in the future of urban mobility without owning a vehicle," says co-founder Valerian Seither, explaining the vision that led to the founding of Emmy. The company wants to make urban mobility more sustainable and create a future for the city, free of traffic emissions and traffic jams.

The electro-sharing company was founded in 2015 with only 150 scooters in Berlin.

Meanwhile about 2,000 scooters can be rented - in addition to Berlin also in Hamburg, Munich and Düsseldorf.

The scooters can be located and rented via an app. Arrived at the vehicle, the helmet box with two helmets and a key is opened by App.

At the destination the helmets and the key are given back into the helmet box and the rent is completed by the push of a button in the app.

The electric speedsters can be used by every driver's license holder (class B) from the age of 18.

"We are very pleased that emmy has chosen Vienna as another location - and us to support them in this project," says Bernhard Rieder, Partner and Co-Head of Dorda Corporate Practice.

Together with Managing Partner Axel Anderl and other attorneys of the Dorda team, Rieder advised the operator of Emmy, Electric Mobility Concepts GmbH.