Another Austrian Chancellor's Trip to Putin is no Taboo for Foreign Minister Schallenberg
After Austria's Chancellor Karl Nehammer made a trip to Vladimir Putin shortly after the start of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, a renewed trip to the Russian ruler after a year of the war is again under discussion. Foreign Minister Alexander Schallenberg does not rule out another trip to Moscow by Chancellor Karl Nehammer.
In a televised conversation with Puls 24, according to an advance report from the TV station, Schallenberg responded to the question of whether Nehammer should seek another trip to see Russia's President Vladimir Putin by saying, "If the time is right, absolutely."
Further, according to Puls 24, Schallenberg maintained, "Russia is not going to go away, and a cancel culture makes no sense here." Accordingly, it is important to keep channels of talks open, the Foreign Minister once again pleaded "for a sense of proportion in dealing with Russia."
As Vindobona.org reported, Nehammer had visited Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Kyiv in mid-April of the previous year and then traveled to Moscow to see President Vladimir Putin. While another trip is not taboo for Schallenberg, Austria has been under harsh criticism, as Vindobona.org reported.
Whether this renewed attempt at diplomacy will work as the Austrian government imagines remains to be seen. There were many problems during the last visit. Among other things, Nehammer had said at that time, "This is not a friendly visit". The Russian press also saw it that way, but in a different variant. "Karl Nehammer openly tried to blackmail the Russian president by saying that he would confirm to the world media that Russia is a butcher."