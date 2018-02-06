AMS Reports Record Full Year 2017 Results with Fourth Quarter Revenues Up 252% / Picture: © Vindobona

ams (SIX: AMS), a leading worldwide supplier of high performance sensor solutions, reports record full year results for 2017 with fourth quarter revenues up 252% year-on-year, fourth quarter operating profitability well in-line with previous guidance and fourth quarter operating result up 683% year-on-year. 2017 full year revenues grew strongly to EUR 1,063.8 million (USD 1,221.3 million), up 93% from 2016, as fourth quarter revenues were EUR 470.3 million (USD 553.7 million), in the upper third of previous guidance of EUR 440-480 million. This very substantial growth was particularly driven by new consumer business in 3D sensing and advanced light sensing in the second half of 2017. For the first quarter 2018, ams sees expected revenues of USD 440-490 million (current USD/EUR exchange rate of 1.24), given a customer volume impact and expected seasonality, up well over 150% year-on-year.

Full year 2017 adjusted gross margin was 43% and the full year adjusted

operating (EBIT) margin was 16% (both excluding acquisition-related and share-

based compensation costs). Fourth quarter 2017 adjusted gross margin was 44%

while the adjusted operating (EBIT) margin reached 27%, fully in-line with

previous guidance (both excluding acquisition-related and share-based

compensation costs).

Financial overview

Group revenues for 2017 were EUR 1,063.8 million (USD 1,221.3 million), growing

strongly by 93% from EUR 549.9 million (USD 608.7 million) for 2016. In constant

currency, full year revenues exactly doubled from the year before. Revenues for

the fourth quarter 2017 were EUR 470.3 million (USD 553.7 million), in the upper

third of published guidance of EUR 440-480 million and 252% higher compared to

EUR 133.6 million recorded a year ago (282% higher in constant currency).

Adjusted gross margin for full year 2017 was 43% (excluding acquisition-related

and share-based compensation costs), compared to 55% in 2016 (39% including

acquisition-related and share-based compensation costs, compared to 52% in

2016). Adjusted gross margin for the fourth quarter 2017 was 44% (excluding

acquisition-related and share-based compensation costs), decreasing from 52% in

the same period 2016 (40% including acquisition-related and share-based

compensation costs, compared to 49% in the same period 2016).

The adjusted result from operations (EBIT) for 2017 was EUR 168.7 million or 16%

of revenues (excluding acquisition-related and share-based compensation costs),

compared to EUR 97.1 million or 18% in 2016 (EUR 75.9 million or 7% of revenues

including acquisition-related and share-based compensation costs, compared to

EUR 93.3 million or 17% of revenues in 2016). Research and development expenses

amounted to EUR 214.0 million or 20% of revenues in 2017, driven by

consolidation effects and additional development resources for pipeline

projects. The adjusted result from operations (EBIT) for the fourth quarter 2017

was EUR 128.5 million or 27% of revenues (excluding acquisition-related and

share-based compensation costs), growing strongly from EUR 16.4 million or 12%

of revenues in the fourth quarter 2016 (EUR 100.6 million or 21% of revenues

including acquisition-related and share-based compensation costs, compared to

EUR 7.1 million or 5% of revenues in the fourth quarter 2016).

Adjusted net income for 2017 was EUR 127.5 million (excluding valuation effect

of option element of foreign currency convertible bond), compared to EUR 102.9

million in 2016 (2017: EUR 88.7 million including valuation effect). Adjusted

basic/diluted earnings per share for 2017 were CHF 1.74/1.63 or EUR 1.56/1.46

based on 81,898,559/84,574,429 shares (weighted average; CHF 1.21/1.12 or EUR

1.08/1.01 including valuation effect; 2016: CHF 1.67/1.62 or EUR 1.53/1.48 based

on 67.241.926/69.373.197 shares, weighted average). Adjusted net income for the

fourth quarter 2017 was EUR 141.4 million (excluding valuation effect of option

element of foreign currency convertible bond), compared to EUR 13.7 million for

the same period 2016 (2017: EUR 102.6 million including valuation effect).

Adjusted basic/diluted earnings per share for the fourth quarter were CHF 2.00/

1.87 or EUR 1.72/1.60 based on 82,383,170/85,860,494 shares (weighted average;

CHF 1.45/1.34 or EUR 1.25/1.15 including valuation effect; 2016: CHF 0.22/0.22

or EUR 0.21/0.20 based on 66,245,957/67,812,290 shares, weighted average).

Cash flow from operations for 2017 was EUR -3.6 million compared to EUR 82.3

million in 2016. Cash and short term investments increased to EUR 392.4 million

on 31 December 2017, compared to EUR 215.8 million at year-end 2016, while net

debt was EUR 865.8 million on 31 December 2017 (year-end 2016: EUR 256.2

million). Capital expenditures for 2017 amounted to EUR 582.0 million compared

to EUR 91.7 million for 2016, particularly driven by the major expansion of

production capacity in Singapore. The total backlog on 31 December 2017,

excluding consignment stock agreements and including certain forecasted

commitments, was EUR 541.9 million (EUR 440.4 million on 30 September 2017 and

EUR 136.1 million at year-end 2016).

Based on the company's cash dividend policy stipulating an increase compared to

the previous dividend in case of positive business development, ams will propose

a dividend of EUR 0.33 per outstanding share for 2017.

Business

ams' business showed record growth last year as ams virtually doubled revenues

compared to the previous year. ams' focused strategy for leadership in optical,

imaging, environmental and audio sensing was the key driver of ams' success and

growth momentum in both consumer and non-consumer end markets.

Last year's outstanding growth was predominantly driven by ams' consumer and

communications business and, more specifically, new optical sensing solutions in

3D sensing and advanced light sensing for display management. Both solutions

started to ramp in very high volumes into a newly launched global smartphone

platform in the second half of the year, continuing through the fourth quarter.

To help enable innovative features for this platform ams successfully

implemented a highly complex ramp-up involving mass production of multiple new

optical sensing technologies.

ams is driving a leadership position in 3D sensing with its strongly

differentiated optical technologies and extensive system know-how across

different 3D technologies. Offering an aggressive multi-generation 3D sensing

roadmap to OEMs, ams is able to create solutions including best-in-class VCSEL

lasers, integrated optical systems built around wafer-level optics (WLO) and DOE

optical elements as well as high performance optical sensors, tailored to

customer needs. ams is successfully leveraging this industry-leading 3D

portfolio and experiencing accelerating business momentum in 3D sensing.

Expanding its leading role in the consumer 3D sensing market, ams has gained a

large 3D sensing design-win at a major Asian smartphone OEM and is working on

several 3D sensing projects at Asian smartphone OEMs. ams sees a strongly

increasing revenue pipeline for 3D sensing in smartphones and consumer devices

from multiple OEMs. ams also gained a major 3D sensing design for an automotive

application as detailed below.

To accelerate the adoption of 3D face recognition and help OEMs achieve a faster

time-to-market, ams has agreed to acquire facial recognition software leader

KeyLemon, based in Switzerland. The company is focused on developing biometric

software and has built up extensive experience in facial recognition over many

years. KeyLemon is well-known in the industry for its strong IP portfolio in 3D

face recognition, based on which it has developed a robust, fully functional

implementation of 3D face recognition for mobile phones that achieves high

levels of performance and security. ams will leverage KeyLemon's IP to develop

3D face recognition solutions for smartphones, consumer devices and additional

future applications with first solutions to be introduced already in 2018.

By combining KeyLemon's leading face recognition software IP with ams' 3D

technology and system expertise ams offers OEMs an accelerated path to high

quality 3D face recognition in smartphones and other devices. The transaction is

expected to close within 45 days and the parties to the transaction have agreed

to keep the consideration confidential.

In other optical sensing, ams is seeing growing interest and implementing

customer projects for its spectral sensing technologies enabling advanced

consumer color matching, future food identification and new personal health

applications. At the same time, ams strengthened its worldwide market leader

position in light sensors supplying a broad range of smartphone and consumer

OEMs with mobile device color, ambient light and proximity sensing.

In audio sensing, ams' MEMS microphone interfaces recorded strong growth last

year helped by the success of consumer devices such as home assistants,

underscoring ams' market leadership. ams is also leading in active noise

cancellation (ANC) for the growing market of consumer device accessories. In

addition to the recent Nuheara ANC wireless earphones, ams is supplying a world-

leading Korean smartphone OEM with an ANC solution for new after-market

earphones. Driving innovation, ams has started to combine microphone audio and

environmental sensing such as pressure sensing into converged solutions for new

small form factor consumer applications.

ams also gained a high volume multi-year design-win for a power component in a

charging application at a world-leading smartphone OEM. This opportunistic

design-win leveraged ams' power competencies for a high life-time program value

totaling several hundred million USD at relatively modest content per device.

ams anticipates mass production to commence in 2019.

ams' industrial, medical and automotive businesses showed very solid growth in

2017, fully reflecting previous expectations. ams' solution focus and strong

technology base is driving market success in ams' diversified non-consumer end

markets as ams helps realize new applications for an expanding customer base.

ams' industrial business performed very well last year, providing a wide range

of sensing solutions for industrial and factory automation, building control and

other industrial sensing. In industrial imaging and machine vision, ams recorded

good growth driven by continuing innovation for broader deployment of imaging

technology, smaller form factors and higher optical performance. As a leading

player in industrial end markets ams is growing its portfolio of differentiated

sensing technologies and solutions which enable next generation systems at major

OEMs.

ams' medical business recorded another year of growth in 2017 based on the

company's market leadership in Medical Imaging for computed tomography (CT),

digital X-ray, and mammography. ams ramped a new Asian OEM last year broadening

its market reach in high resolution medical imaging and has recently gained a

first design-win at another leading medical imaging OEM. Smallest scale

endoscopy imaging systems are seeing good growth in new applications, leveraging

ams' image sensing innovation and optical manufacturing expertise.

Robust growth in ams' automotive business continued last year given attractive

demand for ams' high performance sensing solutions. Focused on applications in

safety, driver assistance, autonomous driving, position, and chassis control,

ams' portfolio is fully aligned with the accelerating structural growth of

automotive sensing.

Demonstrating its innovation power, ams has gained a first significant 3D

sensing design for an autonomous driving application at a global automotive

system supplier. The very high value VCSEL solution for 3D LIDAR illumination

leverages ams' differentiated VCSEL technology and is expected to ramp from 2021

onwards. At a company record for projected life-time program value of more than

USD 600m, this design-win illustrates ams' 3D sensing expertise and outstanding

VCSEL capabilities. In addition, ams has gained a further 3D sensing design-win

for 3D LIDAR illumination at a US-based automotive LIDAR start-up company.

In operations, ams successfully completed an unprecedented expansion of

manufacturing capacity in Singapore last year. Two new large-scale production

locations for consumer optical sensing were commissioned, equipped, staffed and

brought up to high volume production which including hiring around 8,000

employees in Singapore over the course of last year. In Austria, ams' in-house

front-end manufacturing capacity was again fully utilized throughout 2017. ams

also decided to accelerate new internal production capacity for VCSEL laser

products last year and is now implementing this capacity investment in Singapore

with mass production planned in 2019. At the same time, ams expects to continue

capacity investments for optical sensing in Singapore to prepare for additional

expected volume needs in the second half 2018 and beyond.

Outlook

In order to better align ams' financial information with the structure of its

business ams is changing the presentation of its primary financial statements

and related financial information to USD from this current quarter onwards

(using currency conversion of the financial statement data).

Based on higher revenue pipeline visibility, ams has announced the increase of

its revenue growth expectation for 2016-2019 to 60% compound annual growth rate

(CAGR), combined with an adjusted EBIT margin target of 30% from 2019 onwards to

drive EPS growth. This very substantial increase which translates into 2019

expected revenues of more than USD 2.7 billion (EUR 2.2 billion, current USD/EUR

exchange rate of 1.24) is particularly driven by a range of revenue pipeline

opportunities in smartphone/consumer applications that are clearly coming into

view. Resulting from structural growth in sensing applications, this includes

programs in 3D, optical, spectral and audio sensing, the mentioned power

component design-win as well as attractive growth contributions from ams'

automotive, industrial and medical business.

For the first quarter 2018, ams expects revenues to reflect a customer volume

impact in the consumer market and anticipated seasonality resulting in first

quarter revenues of USD 440-490 million (current USD/EUR exchange rate of 1.24),

based on available information. ams' first quarter revenue expectation still

equates to outstanding year-on-year growth of well over 150% compared to the

first quarter 2017. ams expects first quarter adjusted operating (EBIT) margin

to reach 17-20% (excluding acquisition-related and share-based compensation

costs), mostly due to revenue-related margin and operational leverage effects,

which is a substantial year-on-year increase by 14-17 percentage points compared

to the first quarter 2017.

At the same time, ams foresees a very strong second half 2018, based on

currently available forecasts, with substantial sequential revenue growth rates

in the second half year, similar to 2017. ams anticipates high volume ramps in

its consumer business to drive this strong expected second half development.

To support its growth opportunities, ams anticipates total capital expenditures

for 2018 of around USD 600 million, based on current information. In this

context, ams expects to receive funding from a third party for around 25% of

these planned investments.

Given ams' increasing business presence and strong growth potential in the Asia/

Pacific region and in order to better address an extensive additional investor

base, ams is evaluating a potential secondary listing at the Hong Kong stock

exchange (HKEx) within the coming 12 months.

Additional selected financial information for fiscal year 2017 and the fourth

quarter 2017 is available on the company website at www.ams.com/eng/Investor/

Financial-Reports [http://www.ams.com/eng/Investor/Financial-Reports]

