Agrana’s first three quarters significantly ahead of one year earlier

Profit for the period rose to EUR 171.6 million, an increase of 24.6% from the year-earlier result of EUR 137.7 million. "Earnings for the first nine months were satisfactory on balance thanks to the strong first half of the year. As expected, EBIT in the third quarter was significantly lower than one year earlier due to recently increased raw material costs from the 2017 harvest and reduced sugar sales prices after the end of the sugar quotas", explains AGRANA's Chief Executive Officer, Johann Marihart.

AGRANA consolidated financial results for the first three quarters of 2017|18 (1

March to 30 November 2017)

EUR million, except %

Q1-3 2017|18 Q1-3 2016|17

Revenue 2,010.6 1,976.5

EBITDA* 213.8 183.9

Operating profit** 149.4 121.6

Share of results of equity-accounted joint ventures 25.8 23.7

Exceptional items (3.6) (7.6)

Operating profit (EBIT) 171.6 137.7

EBIT margin 8.5% 7.0%

Net financial items (11.0) (13.3)

Income tax (33.0) (29.2)

Profit for the period 127.6 95.2

Investment*** 95.5 69.6

Q3 2017|18 Q3 2016|17

Revenue 648.5 647.2

EBITDA* 64.2 69.7

Operating profit** 36.0 43.3

Share of results of equity-accounted joint ventures 5.8 8.7

Exceptional items (0.8) (4.7)

Operating profit (EBIT) 41.0 47.3

EBIT margin 6.3% 7.2%

Net financial items (2.1) (3.0)

Income tax (8.6) (11.7)

Profit for the period 30.3 32.6

Investment*** 37.4 27.2

*EBITDA represents operating profit before exceptional items, results of equity-

accounted joint ventures, depreciation and amortisation.

**Before exceptional items and results of equity-accounted joint ventures

***Investment represents purchases of property, plant and equipment and

intangible assets, excluding goodwill.

The net financial items expense improved from the comparative period's EUR 13.3

million to EUR 11.0 million. After an income tax expense of EUR 33.0 million,

corresponding to a tax rate of approximately 20.5% (Q1-Q3 prior year: 23.5%),

profit for the period was EUR 127.6 million (Q1-Q3 prior year: EUR 95.2

million). Earnings per share attributable to AGRANA shareholders increased to

EUR 7.98 (Q1-Q3 prior year: EUR 6.29****). Net debt as of 30 November 2017, at

EUR 226.0 million, was down EUR 13.9 million from the 2016|17 year-end level.

The gearing ratio thus eased to 15.6% at the quarterly balance sheet date (28

February 2017: 17.0%).

**** In the prior year, earnings per share were still calculated on the basis of

the 14,202,040 shares outstanding at that time (number of shares outstanding at

30 November 2017: 15,622,244).

Results in the Sugar, Starch and Fruit segments

Sugar Segment

Q1-3 2017|18 Q1-3 2016|17

Revenue 550.6 532.5

Operating profit (EBIT) 42.1 23.1

EBIT margin 7.6% 4.3%

Q3 2017|18 Q3 2016|17

Revenue 173.9 180.5

Operating profit (EBIT) 5.5 4.8

EBIT margin 3.2% 2.7%

In the Sugar segment, revenue in the first three quarters of 2017|18 increased

by 3.4% year-on-year to EUR 550.6 million and EBIT grew from EUR 23.1 million to

EUR 42.1 million. The increase was made possible largely by the fact that in the

first six months, the sales price environment was still better than in the year-

earlier period.

Starch segment

Q1-3 2017|18 Q1-3 2016|17

Revenue 576.0 551.9

Operating profit (EBIT) 70.4 58.0

EBIT margin 12.2% 10.5%

Q3 2017|18 Q3 2016|17

Revenue 190.5 188.8

Operating profit (EBIT) 19.9 26.0

EBIT margin 10.4% 13.8%

Revenue in the Starch segment for the first nine months of 2017|18 was EUR 576.0

million, or 4.4% above the year-ago value. Drivers of revenue growth were higher

sales volumes and an increase in bioethanol prices relative to the same period

of the prior year. EBIT of EUR 70.4 million surpassed the year-earlier result by

21.4%. The rise in earnings was attributable to the higher ethanol prices in the

first half of the year as well as to productivity gains, stable raw material

costs and lower energy costs. The significant EBIT decrease in the third

quarter, which was expected after the very good year-ago quarter, resulted

especially from the comparatively higher raw material costs for grain from the

2017 crop.

Fruit segment

Q1-3 2017|18 Q1-3 2016|17

Revenue 884.0 883.1

Operating profit (EBIT) 59.1 56.6

EBIT margin 6.7% 6.4%

Q3 2017|18 Q3 2016|17

Revenue 284.1 277.9

Operating profit (EBIT) 15.6 16.5

EBIT margin 5.5% 5.9%

Fruit segment revenue in the first three quarters of 2017|18 was EUR 884.0

million, in line with the year-earlier period. EBIT, at EUR 59.1 million,

represented an increase of 4.4% from one year earlier. While the fruit

preparations business generated a significant earnings improvement, EBIT in the

fruit juice concentrate activities fell significantly in the third quarter as a

result of the crop-related lower utilisation of production capacity.

Outlook

For the full 2017|18 financial year, AGRANA expects a slight increase in the

Group's revenue and a significant improvement in EBIT. In the 2017|18 financial

year the AGRANA Group intends to invest a total of about EUR 140 million.

Personnel developments

At its meeting on 10 November 2017 the Supervisory Board of AGRANA Beteiligungs-

AG extended the term of Management Board member Fritz Gattermayer to 31 August

2022.

About AGRANA

AGRANA converts agricultural raw materials into high-quality foods and numerous

industrial intermediate products. About 8,900 employees at 57 production sites

worldwide generate annual Group revenue of approximately EUR 2.6 billion.

Established in 1988, the company today is the leading sugar producer in Central

and Eastern Europe and its Starch segment is a major European manufacturer of

custom starch products and bioethanol. AGRANA is also the world market leader in

fruit preparations and the largest manufacturer of fruit juice concentrates in

Europe.

This announcement is available in German and English at www.agrana.com [http://

www.agrana.com/en/].

