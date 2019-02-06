Adolf Hitler Birthplace Expropriation - Fight for Higher Compensation

Adolf Hitler Birthplace Expropriation - Supposed to be worth 1.5 million euros / Picture: © Wikimedia Commons / Thomas Ledl [CC BY-SA 4.0 (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0)]

The house where Adolf Hitler was born, with the address Salzburger Vorstadt 15, is listed as a town house because of its 17th century building substance and its importance as a Biedermeier house in the context of the old town of Braunau.

The former brewery inn with outbuildings and rented apartments, a cultural centre of his party under Adolf Hitler, is not used by the Republic of Austria - Federal Ministry of the Interior.

In 2016, the former Minister of the Interior, Wolfgang Sobotka, declared his intention to have it redesigned in such a way that it would no longer be recognisable in its exterior form.

On 14 December 2016, the Austrian Parliament passed a law expropriating the previous owner, so that the building became the property of the Republic of Austria.

A working discussion between the Austrian Minister of the Interior Wolfgang Sobotka, the Governor of Upper Austria Josef Pühringer and the Mayor of Braunau Johannes Waidbacher on the following day revealed that the building was to be renovated and offered for use to Lebenshilfe Oberösterreich. A working group, consisting of representatives of the Federal Ministry of the Interior, the Province of Upper Austria and the City of Braunau am Inn, was to clarify the open legal and organisational questions.

The expropriated owner fought the expropriation with a complaint against the specially created law before the Constitutional Court, which recognized the expropriation as legal on June 30, 2017.

As a result, the plaintiff filed a complaint with the European Court of Human Rights and at the same time brought an action before the Regional Court of Ried for higher compensation than the 310,000 euros awarded.

In January 2018, two experts were appointed, one of whom estimated the value at between 800,000 and 1.5 million euros in June.

According to "Salzburger Nachrichten", the Regional Court of Ried now held that the compensation for the expropriation of the entire property in Braunau, in particular taking into account the special feature that the main building was the birthplace of Adolf Hitler, had to be fixed at 1.508 million Euros.

The action before the European Court of Human Rights is still pending.