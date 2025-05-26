Acquittal for Former Chancellor Sebastian Kurz in False Statement Trial

It was a political stage victory for former Federal Chancellor Sebastian Kurz, but the more serious proceedings are still pending. / Picture: © Bundeskanzleramt (BKA) / Dragan Tatic

An eagerly awaited verdict was handed down in the Palace of Justice in Vienna: Former Austrian Chancellor and ex-ÖVP leader Sebastian Kurz was acquitted in the case of false testimony. The Vienna Higher Regional Court thus overturned the first-instance ruling from February 2024, in which Kurz had been sentenced to eight months of conditional imprisonment. On the other hand, his then head of cabinet Bernhard Bonelli was found legally guilty. His conditional prison sentence of six months remains in place.

Background: The Ibiza U Committee and the ÖBAG occupation

The subject of the indictment was Kurz's testimony in the Ibiza Committee of Inquiry in June 2020, where he is said to have played down his role in the appointment of the supervisory board of the state holding company ÖBAG. The Economic and Corruption Prosecutor's Office (WKStA) accused him of giving the impression that he had nothing to do with the proceedings - although chats between the then Secretary General Thomas Schmid and other parties involved that were later seized showed that Kurz was significantly involved.

Nevertheless, the Vienna Higher Regional Court did not consider the offense of making a false statement to be fulfilled. Kurz had answered the decisive question from NEOS MP Stephanie Krisper as to whether he had been involved in the appointment of the Supervisory Board with “yes”. This answer was correct and did not conceal any material facts. According to the court, the fact that Krisper was dissatisfied with the answer did not change the fact that Kurz had not deliberately given false testimony by limiting his speaking time at the time.

Bonelli, on the other hand, was convicted

The case of Bernhard Bonelli was different, as reported by ORF. He had stated to the Investigation Committee that he did not know whether Kurz had favored the industrialist Siegfried Wolf as ÖBAG Supervisory Board Chairman. After reviewing the evidence - in particular the chat logs - the Court of Appeal concluded that Bonelli had indeed been informed of this. His statement was therefore false. The court did not find that there was a so-called “state of emergency” which would exclude criminal liability. The sentence was confirmed as “commensurate with guilt and the offense”.

Reactions and political echo

Sebastian Kurz appeared before the media after the verdict was announced, relieved, as reported by ORF. He spoke of a “collapse of all accusations” and emphasized that he had always told the truth in the U Committee. Federal Chancellor Christian Stocker (ÖVP) and Secretary General Nico Marchetti were also pleased with the acquittal and described it as confirmation of Kurz's innocence.

Bonelli, however, left the court building without a word. In his closing statement, he referred to the church father Augustine and defended his statement as “not deliberately false”. However, the legally binding conviction is likely to have repercussions both politically and legally.

Debate about the bias of the Court of First Instance

An additional element in the trial was the complaint of bias raised by the defense against the first judge, Michael Radasztics, as reported by "DerStandard". The background to this was disciplinary proceedings against Radasztics, which were conducted due to the earlier disclosure of information to the publicist Peter Pilz - a well-known political opponent of Kurz. The Vienna Higher Regional Court did not follow this argument: there were no relevant personal connections between Radasztics and Pilz.

Next construction site: the advertising affair

Despite the acquittal, the legal process for Sebastian Kurz is not yet complete, as reported by "DerStandard". In the so-called advertising affair, he is accused of having placed taxpayer-funded surveys in tabloid media in his favor during his time as Foreign Minister and Federal Chancellor. At the center of this is the so-called “Beinschab tool”, named after the then-pollster Sabine Beinschab, who also became a key witness. According to Thomas Schmid, who also testified extensively in this case, the idea for the construct was discussed with Kurz personally. Kurz denies the allegations - the presumption of innocence applies.

The acquittal in the false statement proceedings represents a stage victory for Sebastian Kurz. He has been legally rehabilitated - at least in this case. Whether this success paves the way for a political comeback remains to be seen. The proceedings surrounding the advertisement affair could have even more far-reaching consequences - including the risk of an unconditional prison sentence. Kurz's political future therefore remains uncertain.

