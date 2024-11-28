Abuse of Office and Saudi Deal for Ex-Mayor in Upper Austria

A former ÖVP mayor from the district of Vöcklabruck had to answer for improper acceptance of gifts and abuse of office in Wels. / Picture: © Wikimedia Commons; de:Montag, CC BY-SA 3.0 Unported DEED (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/3.0/deed.en)

The controversial story began back in 1998 when a Saudi Arabian prince wanted to purchase a large plot of land in the idyllic region, as reported by ORF. As the land was designated as grassland, it had to be rezoned for use as building land. Under the pretext of building a hotel there, the area was finally approved as building land with a special designation for tourism. In reality, however, no hotel complex was built, but a luxurious second home was created for the royal family.

In return, the prince paid more than five million shillings (around 364,000 euros) as a one-off payment and 500,000 shillings (later 50,000 euros) annually to the municipal treasury. These payments continued for two decades, even though the use of the property clearly violated the zoning regulations.

Political entanglements and investigations

The case only came to the attention of the Public Prosecutor's Office for Economic Affairs and Corruption in 2023 following a complaint from the Vöcklabruck district authority, as reported by ORF. A municipal audit had brought the long-standing irregularities to light. The public prosecutor emphasized that the project was pushed through under false pretenses. “All that money had an influence on voting behavior,” he explained.

The project was apparently known and supported in the highest political circles. One witness reported that both the Foreign Ministry under Wolfgang Schüssel (ÖVP) and the then Federal President Thomas Klestil had been informed. Even customs problems with the luggage of the prince's guests were solved directly through political intervention, according to testimony.

The trial: guilt and responsibility

In court, the defendant pleaded innocence and argued that the rededication had been carried out for the economic benefit of the municipality, as reported by ORF. His defense lawyer emphasized that the project was politically desired and that a referendum in the village had been voted for by a narrow majority. “The characteristic of secrecy that constitutes corruption is completely absent,” said the defense.

Nevertheless, the trial raised questions: Why were negative opinions from nature conservation authorities and spatial planning ignored? And how could the project be approved even though it violated supra-local spatial planning regulations? Experts explained that in this case, economic and national political interests were placed above legal objections.

Diversion: A Controversial Conclusion

In view of the evidence, the court offered the ex-mayor a diversion, as reported by ORF. With the acceptance of responsibility and a fine of 6,000 euros, the proceedings will be discontinued as soon as payment is received. “We all saw that something illegal was being done here. Money was offered for rededication, a lot of money,” explained the senior public prosecutor. Nevertheless, he emphasized that the accused did not initiate the system, but merely participated in it.

The case also has political consequences, as the newspaper “Salzburger Nachrichten” reported. The ÖVP Upper Austria emphasized that the accused was not a party functionary and referred to the presumption of innocence. After the verdict, the situation would be “reassessed if necessary”.

A system under pressure

The case highlights the problem of rezoning and the influence of economic interests in spatial planning. While the ex-mayor gets off with a diversion, the deeper political entanglements and the role of other parties involved remain unclear.

What remains is a bitter aftertaste: a project that was officially planned as a hotel turned out to be an exclusive retreat for a Saudi elite - with knowledge and support right up to the highest political circles. The case is a reminder of how important transparency and control are in spatial planning in order to maintain the public's trust in political decisions.

